The freezer still contains locally produced squash, peas and lamb. A little bit of locally-produced blackberry jelly remains in the refrigerator. The cupboard has locally produced honey. We also have locally produced pepper sauce and salsa around. We’re on a campaign to whittle down these stocks so that room is available for inventory from local farmers markets this spring and summer. We’ve long exhausted our supplies of local sausage and pickles. We made a deliberate effort to buy some locally produced ag products last season, and we’ve set a goal to buy more this coming season. Yes, it can be a little pricey. But, we’re convinced that the quality of the ag products we buy here is higher. This goes to a point we’ve made before. Imagine the impact if every Columbia County household bought one percent of its agricultural products – peas and beans, nuts, proteins like beef, pork, lamb and chicken and eggs, fruits and vegetables, baked goods and candies, jams and jellies, milk and dairy – directly from a producer in Columbia County or a neighboring county or parish. We don’t know what that actual number is – but we can guess the impact. It would be as though our region had suddenly acquired a couple of major new industries with the resulting wages, business spending and investment, and tax revenues. Consider spending a little bit of your food dollars on locally produced agriculture products this season.
Still on the fence about having the Magnolia Square’s only tomato garden, mostly because we like the sharp scene of tomato vines and leaves. We’re also inclined to grow squash, peppers and herbs. We have a great south-facing porch and it seems a shame to let the space go unused.
If you want to jump down a fun video rabbit hole, we suggest you visit The KATV Collection at the website of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. CLICK HERE to see it. It’s a searchable collection of 26,000 hours of news film and videotape dating to 1968, and provides a priceless glimpse of Arkansas’ visual history. Type in a search term such as “Magnolia” and you’ll see a list of related videos. The current online selections run through 1980 – more video will become available later.
Southern Arkansas University students are returning for campus with the beginning of the spring semester on Wednesday. We wish all a successful semester.
We published today our second installment of something we call “SAU Peers.” This is planned as an occasional look at happenings at the 11 other schools in the Great American Conference. All of these universities have their own unique service areas and special circumstances, but also many similarities.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Thursday, January 6, the website Scorebooklive published an article by Nate Olson headlined, “Faith, family and basketball: The story of Arkansas Razorbacks prized recruit Derrian Ford.” It’s an enjoyable piece about the Magnolia Panthers senior who has signed with the University of Arkansas.
No breakdown of county-by-county COVID-19 figures was available on Sunday from the Arkansas Department of Health. We hope to catch up with the numbers today.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Thursday, January 6, the News-Times of St. Charles County, MO, published an article headlined “Alexa Daly wins Rodeo Missouri 2022 title.” She is a December graduate of Southern Arkansas University.
The Christmas decorations are down and packed away at last. Maybe something more extravagant next year.
Highs around 60, lows in the mid 30s for the immediate future in Columbia County.
Arkansas Business is out with its annual list of Arkansas’ top lottery retailers. Tobacco Station No. 1, 901 E. Main in Magnolia, checks in at No. 14 statewide at $1,274,232 in the 2021 fiscal year.
