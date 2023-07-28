There was no mention this morning in ExxonMobil’s quarterly financial earnings report or conference call with analysts of the word “lithium.” That was somewhat disappointing given the Wall Street Journal’s recent reporting that the company had purchased mineral leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties toward the goal of lithium production. Tetra Technologies reports next week, so maybe we’ll hear more about lithium or additional bromine production here.
MySaline.com makes clear it’s not saying that it’s Buc-ees, but it was reporting on Thursday some strong evidence that the Texas company plans to build one of its mega-convenience stores off the Mile 114 exit in Southwest Benton, near U.S. 67. We’ve been hoping that Buc-ees would consider the Hope or Arkadelphia areas, but the Saline County site appears to be the spot. There are also rumors that Buc-ees is considering a Russellville location. We shall see.
Five years ago, we reported that San Francisco had signed former SAU football player Cedric Thornton to a one-year contract. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Brief column today. We were writing more but accidentally deleted it and had no time to rework it. Maybe Monday.
Oh fiddle.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.