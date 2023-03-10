We’re not certain why the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville decided to send us the Fall 2022 Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences only. We probably should have just ignored it since it wasn’t complete. We’re aware that UAF has multiple colleges, and also publishes a Chancellor’s List in addition to a Dean’s List for those colleges. We generally don’t bother to look up or publish UAF’s honor lists. It has an unbelievably clunky system for reporting its Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists online, which would require us to look up students for the individual hometowns for Columbia County, as well as the four surrounding counties that we like to note. We simply do not have that kind of time. The UAF system is only slightly more annoying than Southern Arkansas University, which sends out honor rolls to local media for specific counties only. We’ve begged SAU in the past to send us the complete list for all students regardless of hometown, state or nation. It used to do so. In recent years, the university chooses to send us only Columbia County students making its Dean’s and President’s lists. CLICK HERE if you want to take a deeper dive into the UAF honor roll.
We’re not even hunters, but we were shocked to see the Columbia County deer harvest numbers reported this week by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. We’ve published two separate stories on this topic today. CLICK HERE for the one exclusively relating to Columbia County deer. It reports a Columbia County harvest of 3,258 through modern gun, muzzleloader and archery seasons. Heck, we would have thought that 3,258 would simply represent the number of deer in Columbia County that were struck by vehicles last year.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon says Ies won’t have any more toyz to play width if Ies keeps hiding them. Hoo-mon means hez won’t have any more toyz to play width if Ies keeps hiding them.
Jam it.
Haven’t seen any figures on how much Christy Quei is spending to remodel her new Lefty’s on the Square, or how much Kevin Barker is putting down on his new venue next to the Banner-News. But we do know that Wilson-Bearden Pharmacy got a permit in 2021 for $100,000 in remodeling work, and that the Magnolia Arts Center has a $305,000 permit for its Imperial Building remodeling. Throw in the work at Wild Ivy/Angela Pieratt Photography, and there’s easily more than $1 million worth of recent or ongoing improvement work happening at business locations on the Magnolia Square. The square is hardly dilapidated or dying.
The 2023 death toll on Arkansas highways reached 100 last night after a wreck in Saline County.
