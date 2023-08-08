We welcome today South Arkansas College as a seasonal advertiser. Formerly known as South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, the college is encouraging interested students to enroll in its forestry technology program. Those who complete the program will earn a technical certificate for proficiency in safety, fundamentals of timber identification and measurement, and the more technical aspects of forestry technology. These are entry-level skills needed for employment in our region’s huge timber industry. People who click on the ad will see more about the forestry programs that South Arkansas College provides. magnoliareporter.com appreciates the opportunity to help South Arkansas College reach potential students across the region.
Got into a discussion Friday with a buddy who owns property in western Columbia County. Our friend remains cautiously skeptical about the impact of prospective lithium production, and doesn’t see much profit coming from it personally. Yet, our friend owns a decent amount of acreage on a paved county road, with Lakeside Water Association service. We’ve never lived in a community experiencing a true economic boom. However, our intuitive sense is that the people who profit the most are those who are the first to take bold actions. We suggested that it would cost little or no money to sit down with an attorney, a banker, a real estate agent and a contractor to assess low risk, mid-risk and high-risk options for one’s acreage. One thing is certain: If Columbia and Lafayette counties do experience an influx of contractors and permanent employees during the next few years, they will need places to live. For our friend, this could be as simple as fixing up existing rental property, to creating parking and pads for recreational vehicles or mobile homes, to the development of half-million-dollar homes on acre lots. Research and investigation costs almost nothing. Don’t grumble 10 years from now when you say you could have made a killing in the lithium boom but did nothing to make your dreams real.
Speaking of grumbling, there’s the standard grumbling that if there is a boom, all of the “good, high-paying jobs will go to outsiders.” Well, yeah. On Friday, Southern Arkansas University will graduate bushels of young people with degrees in physical sciences, science, math and physics, technology and engineering, business administration, supply chain operation and other fields with direct application to the bromine and lithium industries. Almost all of them will leave Arkansas because of a perceived lack of economic opportunity right here, right now in their career fields. They will be the outsiders moving in somewhere else to take the “good, high-paying jobs” for which the locals were unable or unwilling to prepare themselves. Maybe the bromine boom, and a concomitant lithium boom, will encourage many SAU and SAU Tech graduates to stick around. But goodness. Imagine all them forners, even Californians, “taking” our jurbs. Coming to town with their chemistry degrees, with their college-educated spouses and their 1.5 kids. Living in our community, earning those six-figure salaries, for 20 or 30 years. And they’ll have higher expectations for primary and secondary education, culture and standards of living, while their presence will simultaneously raise the curve of local income and education attainment to some of the highest in Arkansas. Oh, the horror.
Our friend Rex Nelson, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist, offered the opinion on Sunday that when the last words about Arkansas in 2023 are written, the biggest news of the year may be the bromine-lithium boom across South Arkansas. He may be right.
Let’s put $1 billion – the total amount of money that Albemarle Corporation and Tetra Technologies propose to spend on bromine plants locally – into perspective. Magnolia Regional Medical Center spent about $30 million and took two years to build its new facility that launched the same week we started this website in April 2010. Tetra is poised to spend $500 million in a two-year period to build a bromine plant, with the possible incorporation of a lithium facility. The recent 5.77-mile widening of U.S. 82 from the U.S. 79 intersection west to County Road 27 was a $32 million project. You could build 30 of these highway projects – more than 160 miles of road or roughly the distance from Texarkana to Lake Village – for $1 billion. A billion dollars would run Southern Arkansas University for 14 years. The budget for the State of Arkansas is a shade over $6 billion annually.
All of the above was written before news broke overnight that Standard Lithium has positive news about the feasibility of its South West Arkansas project – a possible $1.2 billion lithium site eventually employing almost 100 workers full-time.
A billion here, a billion there. Pretty soon you’re talking real money.
We recorded 0.33 inches of rain from Monday's small storm. Not much, but the first rain since July 17.
The SAU Duck Pond, which was drained for renovation work, has been refilled and looks great. We expect that once the pond is restocked, fishing will return better than before.
The roof of the Adult Education Center in the Magnolia Business Park is being replaced.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.