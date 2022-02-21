We’ve had a three-year urge for a decent corned beef sandwich. So, we generally blew off work on Friday and made the road trip to Oaklawn Park. We thoroughly enjoyed the thoroughbreds, and the sandwich on rye bread with Gulden’s Brown Mustard. Thanks to the disciplined wagering of $86, and to a decent winner in our final race, we lost only $4.10. The big money was spent on concessions -- $35 total. But hey, if you go to a racetrack with the expectation of a huge return on the investment, you are likely to be disappointed. We went with the expectation of having a good time and we did. The employees we encountered were friendly and top-notch. The usher for our section was gentle but firm with a disruptive man who was banished to watching the races on a food court monitor. We even ran into a couple of Magnolia friends. It was a fine day.
Don’t get your hopes up about a bear hunting season in South Arkansas this fall. Myron Means, coordinator of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Large Carnivore Program, told the commission last week that a decision may come in April on whether a South Arkansas hunt will be allowed. If there is one, it will be very restrictive and short. The state is still waiting on data about the region’s bear population and the impact that the first day of a bear season would have on it. If there is a modern-gun season for bear, it will likely be in late November or early December. Our belief is that a bear season for South Arkansas is, at best, a couple of years away.
Some further examination of the story that broke over the weekend regarding the Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, which suffered a major rat infestation and a recall of products moved from there since January 1 of last year. From where did the rats come, and to where did they go? One suspects that Family Dollar might not be the only business in the area with a problem. The Google Earth map says the Family Dollar distribution center is across the road from a major FedEx Freight truck center. It’s also across a field from the West Memphis Inspection Center, which is a massive complex for the distribution of used vehicles. Not to mention the grain complexes that line the Mississippi River, the rice fields beyond, and the junction of Interstates 40 and 55. This says something about the inter-connected nature of our economy and probably also the ease with which infectious diseases can make their way across the country. Hoping the Arkansas Department of Health is on the case.
Ten years ago today, we reported that the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation and the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce were acquiring the building at 211 W. Main for their joint use. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.