A petition drive has been launched in an attempt to force a referendum on the Magnolia City Council’s recent decision to create the Magnolia Square Entertainment District. Creation of the district will allow the outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in the district during limited times on Friday and Saturday, under a host of special rules. Whether the referendum will find success will hinge on a decision whether the council was exercising powers already granted to it under state law, or if it went beyond those powers. Our own view is that the council acted within its legal authority. But we shall see.
Lingering threats of thunderstorms into Tuesday and Wednesday, but not much rain so far – we have recorded only 0.2 inches of rain in June, and 29.46 inches of rain for the year.
Among items on the agenda for tonight’s Magnolia School Board meeting is a discussion about the creation of a soccer program.
The potential for Magnolia School District soccer does, of course, raise the question of what will happen to the championship-winning swimming program. Swimming as a sport going forward at Magnolia High is dead. With the demise of the SAU Aquatic Center, there’s no desire at SAU, within the school district or within the city government to spend the millions it will take to build a modern swim complex. Well, we’ll modify that a bit. There is some desire, but no one willing to commit the money. Swimming proponents might circle back to this around the year 2030ish, when the City of Magnolia pays off its construction debt on the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Short of that, it will take a sugar daddy/momma to finance a pool.
Ten years ago, we reported that the new SAU Science Center had won awards for its use of energy-saving technology. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet this month.
Opinions expressed in this column are his own. The biggest and probably most solid criminal legal case against the ex-president, Donald Trump, is still out there. It involves his illegal attempts to get Georgia election officials to falsify voting results in his favor.