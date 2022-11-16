Magnolia businesses held their Holiday Open House last Saturday and Sunday. Business people told us there were good numbers of shoppers both days. We will attest to that, as we visited many Magnolia Square businesses on Sunday (businesses all around town were part of Holiday Open House, but we kept close to home during the weekend). We did come away with holiday treasures from several businesses. We were also happy to drop in at The Shoppe, formerly Three Friends & Co. Joe and Angela Pieratt recently bought the building and have been busy remodeling it. And we now know why. The front of the building will be home to The Wild Ivy, a floral design shop based in Camden and brought to you by the same folks responsible for The Perfects. The back of the building is Angela Pieratt’s new photography studio. She has a couple of different rooms set up for her portrait photography business with lighting, backdrops and more tools of the trade.
The United Nations said that the world’s population reached 8 billion on Tuesday. China and India both have approximately 1.4 billion, and India is expected to surpass China due to the latter’s declining birth rate. The 2020 Census said that the United States had a population of 332 million. That means the U.S. population is about 4.15 percent of the planet’s total. It’s important to keep those facts in mind, for many reasons.
Janell Owens Reeves, director of the Small Business Development Center at Southern Arkansas University, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
The crape myrtles around the square have received their winter trim. We look forward to their return in the spring.
Someone’s always watching.
Trupanion, a company that provides insurance for pets, has released this list of the top 10 dog names for 2022. In order: Luna, Charlie, Bella, Daisy, Milo, Lucy, Cooper, Bailey, Teddy and Max. Most popular breeds: Labrador Retriever, Goldendoodle, Golden Retriever, French Bulldog, Labradoodle, German Shepherd, Shih Tzu, Chihuahua, Yorkshire Terrier, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Our real estate reporter sent us a list of Columbia County transactions made between October 28-November 3. We asked her if that was an error – did she mean November 13? Nope. The 3rd is correct. Just not a whole lot of property changing hands in the past couple of weeks.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. “I knew Grover Cleveland. Grover Cleveland was a friend of mine. You, sir, are no Grover Cleveland.”