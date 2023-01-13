SAU alumna Joan Dempsey and her husband Jack Dempsey and the university announced Thursday their gift of $1 million to create the Dempsey College of Liberal and Performing Arts. This is a major gift and helps raise the profile of the largest university in the southern half of the state. We appreciated comments made at the announcement ceremony by Dr. David Lanoue, VP for Academic Affairs and a political science professor. “The liberal and performing arts really touch what it is to be human. Our desire to understand who we are. To understand what our place in the world is. To understand how we can express ourselves creatively and to make our world a better place,” he said. CLICK HERE to see SAU’s video of the presentation announcement.
We’d agree that a university’s liberal arts programs get fairly short shrift among donors. They don’t have the glamour of athletics, the potential of the sciences, or the monied graduates of business schools. The Dempsey gift has tremendous potential. We envision language students traveling to the places where French and Spanish are used. We think of SAU students interning in the halls of government. We imagine professors establishing programs or providing research in behavioral and social sciences – a great university places heavy emphasis on research. The gift fuels potential.
And let’s remember that last month, SAU got separate grants of $653,774 and $500,000 from the Windgate Foundation, both for the Dempsey School of Liberal and Performing Arts Department of Art and Design. Tools, technology and need-based scholarships are the focus of the two grants. The liberal arts are on a roll at SAU.
Charitable contributions such as those made by Joan and Jack Dempsey make a big impact at SAU. But one need not be wealthy to be philanthropic. Your consistent monthly or annual gift, in any amount, makes a big difference to the charities you support. Don’t be afraid to monitor how your gifts are used, but don’t be afraid to give, either.
The new Dorothy’s Diner in the former Chatterbox location has a sign on its window saying that it’s looking for cooks. We suppose the same applies to almost every restaurant in town.
Ten years ago, we reported that the City of Magnolia’s new 2.375 sales tax rate went into effect. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.