Among the joys of small-town life is to witness the transformation of a block or a neighborhood. Change comes slowly to towns like Magnolia, so people notice when it happens. Imagine someone who had not visited in Magnolia for years coming across the Dollar General store across East Main from Rocketfast. Or, traveling up North Jackson to see MuleKick, the new Bodcaw Bank, and the SAU President’s Home. It’s disorienting to a returning visitor, but pleasing to long-time residents who enjoy seeing property upgraded and put to better use than decaying structures or vacant lots. So, yeah, we’ve noticed what has happened on West Main Street, west of the L&NW Railroad tracks. Magnolia Feed has become the Columbia County Farmers Association, and moved to the former Peace Builders Supply on North Vine. This leaves the old Magnolia Feed and the falling-in metal shed across the street vacant. Next door, Wholesale Battery has gone up for sale. The former oil change shop next door is also for sale. And across the street, the former Wade’s Drive-in remains closed. Some people look at these pieces of property and think “eyesore.” We look at it and think, this is an opportunity to redux the west side of the downtown area. A good start would be the demolition of the metal shed building next to the railroad track.
Tonight is when we see how much the Magnolia Panthers football team has improved since the start of the season. Magnolia lost its first four games to quality teams – all of whom will be in their respective playoffs. Magnolia, a No. 2 seed in Class 5A, will host No. 3 seed Valley View. The winner will play either Harrison (a 26-7 winner over Magnolia in the first game of the season) or more likely, Pulaski Academy (6-0, 9-1). PA has knocked Magnolia from the playoffs last year (53-29), in 2019 (63-34), and 2016 (49-25).
Southern Arkansas basketball teams open their seasons today with a couple of crossover tournaments. The men are in Kansas City, MO, and the women are in Jefferson City, MO for a pair of games each.
Southern Arkansas has struggled this season in football and will try to end the campaign on a positive note at 2 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas-Monticello.
Farmers Bank & Trust has become the corporate sponsor of the Live United Bowl in TexARKana, which features one Great American Conference representative, and another NCAA Division II conference to be named. More later.
Time to reorder.
Finally changed our sidewalk sandwich board. Something bright and cherry for the Holiday Open House on Saturday and Sunday.
Gracie is back home at Magnolia Printing. She had to relocate temporarily due to repair work.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.