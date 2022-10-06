We noticed that the former Arkansas Power & Light office building on East North Street, next to Cadence Bank, is for sale. Many a power bill was paid at that drive-through, but AP&L – now Entergy Arkansas, hasn’t used that form of collection in years and the building has been effectively vacant almost as long. The last time we remember being inside the building was more than 22 years ago. Columbia County leased the building as a temporary courthouse after a fire caused heavy smoke and water damage to the second floor of the current courthouse. It’s also where we spent midnight as 1999 turned into 2000 – Y2K. There were fears that many computer chip-driven systems would fail at the time. Thankfully, this turned out not to be the case. Midnight was the traditional swearing-in moment for new public officials. Also present in the temporary courthouse was a couple who wanted to get married at the start of the new century (yeah, we know the century actually started January 1, 2001, but try convincing people who don’t know better). The event was memorable because the groom appeared to be so intoxicated that he could barely stand. But, back to the building. Many people have attended functions inside what was known as the “Reddy Kilowatt” room on the east end of the building. It’s got about 10,000 feet of floor space, multiple offices, restrooms and kitchen facilities. We are not in the real estate business but the building does strike us as suitable for many purposes, such as a church or a community center. We shall see what happens.
Here’s the link to KATV’s gubernatorial debate from last night, featuring Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. and Democrat Dr. Chris Jones. A third candidate who has deliberately avoided public debate and independent questioning of her views didn’t participate. Jones and Harrington deserve credit. They haven’t spent their time campaigning against make-believe issues or the news media, or being an apologist for the ex-president. CLICK HERE to see the debate.
There must be a factory somewhere churning out “Today is National X Day” material. Seems like we get information on about a dozen different “days” for every day of the year. That said, we have often proposed a new national tradition. We encourage the idea that every 16- or 17-year-old in the country be allowed to adopt a new legal name. They might keep their birth name. They might choose an entirely different name. Such an event could right some wrongs. It would certainly create a whole new party industry.
Ten years ago, we reported on Harding’s last-second win against Southern Arkansas at the Boomtown Classic. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We applaud Tyson Foods for moving its headquarters from Chicago to Springdale. Southern Arkansas University educates many of the protein producers and ag industry leaders in this state. We renew our challenge to Tyson Foods to demonstrate more support for Southern Arkansas University’s Department of Agriculture.
This is the fall break at Southern Arkansas University.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.