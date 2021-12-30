COVID-19 is relapsing across South Arkansas. The case numbers are about a third of what they were a year ago, but they’re also multiples of what they were a month ago. Last month at this time, Columbia County had 4 active COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, there were 34. Neighboring counties face similar situations. A comparison between active cases this time last month, and yesterday:
Lafayette – 4 last month, 10 now.
Nevada – 13 last month, 40 now.
Ouachita – 18 last month, 154 now (up 22 yesterday).
Union – 71 last month, 234 now (up 80 yesterday).
The five South Arkansas counties have also suffered a total of 14 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past month.
We hate to say it, but individuals, businesses, schools, churches and local governments may need to return to full COVID-19 prevention protocols. The most important thing is to get vaccinated and if you have a vaccine, get a booster. Let’s be frank. A lot of people are going to die needlessly because a lot of South Arkansas residents aren’t vaccinated. Columbia County – a vaccination rate of 43 percent isn’t good enough. Thousands of our residents need to become fully immunized. Our political and faith leaders, business owners, plant managers, medical community, educators – all of you need to get on board with vaccination programs. Maintain social distancing. Wear masks in public settings. Clean surfaces. Don’t go to work if you are ill. Reconsider attending large social gatherings.
The Magnolia Panthers made the most of their national high school basketball spotlight at the King Cotton Classic. Now, the conference schedule begins.
Bottled water.
Said this before, but we enjoy fog as a weather phenomenon. A lovely tint on the early morning.
We saw fishermen heading out early today. A last bit of angling before storms this weekend.
Yep. Temperatures in the 70s and short-sleeve shirts one day. Mid-20s and parkas the next.
It bears asking whether you’ve purchased that snow shovel you promised yourself after last February.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.