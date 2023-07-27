Thinking about the prospect of a South Arkansas lithium boon is a lot like thinking about winning Friday night’s $910 million Mega Millions lottery. We know people are talking. One imagines all types of crazy things. Could places like Bussey and Mount Vernon move beyond crossroads and actually become small towns, with their own convenience stores, restaurants and Dollar Generals? Might we get one of our wishes – a bypass around the west side of Magnolia? If the Columbia-Lafayette county line becomes dotted with two or more 250-employee lithium plants, with spouses and 2.5 kids, where will these people settle? Lake Columbia is now more than adequate for local water needs, but what if it’s not in 10 years? Will we see Big Creek Lake or Dorcheat Lake? It’s much more fun to worry about the problems of growth than the problems of decline. Maybe we’ll have a better handle on what the future holds by year’s end.
We welcome your story suggestions regarding prospects for lithium production in Columbia County. One reader wants to know what it will do to home prices. We expect it won’t do anything to home prices unless and until a company starts constructing a lithium extraction facility.
Having to be careful about “lithium” and “lignite.” We don’t doubt that we’ve used one when we meant the other. Took our region a century to realize there might be a value in lithium-bearing brine. Still have hopes for our region’s substantial lignite deposits finding a useful purpose.
Former South Arkansas Youth Services employees may, well, we don’t want to use the word “enjoy,” but appreciate the Arkansas Advocate article we’ve published about the Arkansas Department of Youth Services’ problems. Perhaps the governor will delve into the problems of DYS care for juveniles in state custody if she can tear herself away from the barbed wire down in Eagle Pass. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The Federal Trade Commission won’t block L3Harris’ $4.7 billion deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne, press reports say. Aerojet is a major military contractor in Camden (and other places) where it mostly manufactures rocket motors.
We were having coffee on the veranda earlier this morning when a couple of walkers passed by. Both said they appreciated magnoliareporter.com – one of them lives here, the other in Seattle. We’re proud to serve the information needs of all Magnolians, no matter where they live now. Both these gentlemen made our day.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.