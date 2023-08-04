Kent Masters, the CEO of Albemarle Corporation, told financial analysts on Thursday that the company will build pilot plants for the production of lithium at its Columbia County facilities. We’ve often heard “could” or “might” from Albemarle officials when it comes to the potential for lithium production at the Magnolia South and Magnolia West sites. But this was the first time we’ve heard Masters say out loud and in public that the company has an actual plan. The plan is a pilot project using the company’s own direct lithium extraction technology. Masters said Albemarle is building pilot plants at the moment and “we plan to execute projects around that. … It is a new technology, and we're going to make sure that we do it right, but we have access to the brines. We’ve got the infrastructure at Magnolia. We’re well-positioned to take advantage of that,” he said. So, Albemarle is building a lithium plant. It may only be a test facility, and there’s no guarantee that it will lead to full-scale production and the resulting investment, infrastructure and jobs. But it’s a big step toward a major new industry in Columbia County. CLICK HERE to see our story from Thursday.
Masters didn’t plan to talk about lithium production at Magnolia. His comment was in response to the final question that came during an hour-long webcast with financial analysts. Albemarle officials talked a lot in the conference call about lithium production – in Australia, in Chile and elsewhere – but not South Arkansas. Maybe we’ll hear more three months from now. Tetra Technologies go-no go decision about construction of a bromine/lithium facility southwest of Lake Columbia will come around year’s end. ExxonMobil, having bought $100 million worth of mineral leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties, may have something more to say about its intentions soon. A lithium boom is looking more real.
Is it a boom or a boon? Here’s one way to remember the difference: “The lithium boom will be a boon to the real estate market.” The “boom” is the overall event. The “boon” is the impact on specific segments.
“Alice in Wonderland” will be the big fall production of the Magnolia High School Theater Department, theater teacher Morgan Baker told the Rotary Club of Magnolia on Thursday. He encourages the public to get out and see Magnolia’s talented students.
The Magnolia Farmers Market is over for the season.
Five years ago, we reported that local law enforcement was honored by a supper sponsored by Magnolia chaplains. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Come on baby, light my fire.
Good vibes toward an Arkansan winning the Mega Millions mega jackpot tonight.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.