We were making a late night (early morning?) fast food run when the blue lights came on behind us. So we pulled over on East Main. The Magnolia officer pulled us over because he couldn’t read our license plate until he got right behind us. Not surprising, since we’ve not been able to read our license plate from a distance for a while, either. We told the officer that the Revenue Office has never asked us to get a new physical plate since we bought the car 12 years ago. We were free to go.
Hard to believe we’ve had the Equinox 12 years. It’s actually a 2009 model – we bought it used with about 18,000 miles. Best car we’ve ever owned. Ironically, two weeks ago the officer could have pulled us over for a failed right front headlight and bald tires. We knew that we had at trip to Little Rock coming up, so we had to headlight replaced, put on two new front tires, got a new back windshield wiper (is it just us, or do those back ones go bad once a year?), and got a wash and an oil change.
Big project planned for Reporter Mansion. Keep watching.
Lefty’s is working toward an early November launch.
School starts on Monday! Have a great and exciting new year, kids.
Yes. Football will be back by the end of the month.
“On pain of …” means the penalty to be paid for disobedience. Fairly common expression.
Five years ago, we reported that the filing period for local municipal offices was at its halfway point. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Republicans, you have to do better than Donald Trump. Democrats, you have to do better than President Biden. We’re gonna keep saying it.
We plan to run a poll soon asking our readers if they support an age limit for the presidency.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.