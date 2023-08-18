Timber. Bromine. Oil and gas. Lithium. All nice things to have. But there’s one renewable natural resource available locally that tops them all: The start of fall classes at Southern Arkansas University. Sunday is move-in day, followed by two days of late registration and advising, Blue & Gold Day on Wednesday, and the start of fall classes next Thursday. Don’t know if it’s true, but someone once told us that SAU move-in weekend is usually the local Walmart’s busiest Sunday of the year. Last fall, SAU had a record enrollment of 5,094 students, up 15 percent from fall 2021. Campus housing was provided for 1,722 students. We can’t imagine SAU having another 15 percent jump – that would be 764 more students. That would be the equivalent of the Magnolia School District adding another grade school campus. Our guess is that the fall number will be very close to last fall. We’ll know for sure by Labor Day. To new students, and returning students and faculty and staff, welcome back. Magnolia isn’t the same without you.
One of life’s little mysteries is why KFC in Magnolia would close given the economic flux transpiring in Columbia and Lafayette counties just now. If your faltering business has the capacity to hang on for a while, hang in there. Let’s see where things stand near year’s end. If there are no solid plant announcements or construction under way by then, this lithium business could be a bust. In the alternative, one’s going to look pretty silly shutting down or selling valuable property now. We’ve still not heard anything from KFC corporate on why the Magnolia chicken restaurant closed.
Even if lithium does turn out to be a bust, the bromine boom is real enough. We expect lithium will actually turn out to be a thing. Possibly even a very big thing. A character in one of our favorite Tom Clancy novels noted that the big things always begin with reconnaissance. We can’t tell everything we know, but we can say there’s plenty of reconnaissance happening. Magnolia, Columbia and Lafayette counties, and lithium are all the buzz across the region. Our hope is that it’s not just the potential lithium industry doing all of the prospecting. Keep in mind that every stranger checking into a hotel, or getting a tank of gas, eating in a restaurant or walking downtown may be scoping Magnolia for a new industry, retail business, restaurant or service. Give them a smile!
A fun fact. In the 1930 census, Lafayette County reached its peak population of 16,934. It has fallen in every decade since except for a slight gain in the 1970s. The 2020 census gave the county 6,308 residents – about half the population of Magnolia. If Lafayette County managed a 20 percent population gain by 2030, its population would be approximately where it stood in 1860.
Glad to get the shoutout on Thursday from our state news columnist, Steve Brawner, about the bromine-lithium boom. We’re always happy when South Arkansas receives positive attention. CLICK HERE to see his column.
Just for the record, if you go to the “Careers” section of ExxonMobil’s website, and type in the words “lithium” or “Arkansas,” you get no results. CLICK HERE if you want to set up a search for future reference.
Surveying the possibilities.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.