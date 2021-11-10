We published today the advance story about the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. What fun it should be. The Holiday Open House is Saturday and Sunday. Local merchants are going all out to be ready with appropriate décor and merchandise. Christmas is coming!
Your anonymous letter has been received. Our reaction is to refer to a recent column in which we said there are reasons why they don’t let us run schools. We can solve the issues you raise -- and cut the costs of running schools by 15 percent, perhaps as much as 30 percent. But you wouldn’t like our solution.
Former NBA start Karl Malone, the Summerfield, LA native who recently purchased Teague Toyota, Teague Ford/Lincoln, and Teague Chevrolet in El Dorado, has added another Ford and Chevrolet dealership in Crandall, CO.
We’ll give Leslie Rutledge a little credit for hanging in the Republican Party race for governor as long as she could, but she finally pulled the plug Tuesday on her campaign against Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The term-limited attorney general is switching over to the lieutenant governor primary, in which she will face several other candidates. Rutledge has involved the state in a large number of lawsuits that the state has no business trying to litigate. If she’s elected lieutenant governor, she will keep herself in the limelight but likely little additional harm.
We ran a poll last week asking readers if they thought NASA could meet its goal of a manned landing on the moon by 2025. About 66 percent agree that would not happen. NASA said Tuesday that the Trump administration goal of 2024 was unrealistic, and that 2025 would be the earliest date possible. Administrations of both parties have kept a stranglehold on NASA’s manned exploration budget since the early 1970s, and the latest news comes as no surprise. We’re still willing to wager that the next voice we hear coming from the moon will speak Mandarin.
Bought the turkey. Not a large one. Just wanted to make sure we had one in the freezer.
Watched on Tuesday the one motion picture we’ve been waiting for all year: Daniel Craig in “No Time to Die.” We considered driving to El Dorado to see it, but rather shockingly, it is not playing there this week. And we’re still upset with the TEXarkana theater over an incident a couple of years ago, in which we went to some effort to see a film there only to learn that the theater had pulled it – without updating its website. So, we opted for the $20 option on Amazon Prime. When you consider the cost of a movie ticket, gas, a meal and goodies, we decided that $20 was reasonable. People have their opinions about James Bond films in general, and Daniel Craig in particular. But we liked Craig in the role – dare we say it, even more than Sean Connery. One good thing about watching a first run film on Amazon Prime from a comfortable chair in Magnolia – the city gets its cut of the tax money.
