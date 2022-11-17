Things get really busy for us in the week leading up to major holidays. There are two reasons for this. First, many groups, schools, civic organizations and others schedule events just before the holidays. Second – dreadful to those of us in the news business -- is the news “dead zone” during and immediately after a holiday. We have busily used the past few days to round up news stories from many sources that we’ll release on Thanksgiving and thereafter. This ensures that no matter when people look at our website during the holidays, there’s something new to greet them. Very early today, we completed a package of 20 stories that will drop between Thanksgiving, and the Monday following Thanksgiving. We even got a start on the much longer news dead zone between Christmas and New Year’s.
Pre-written stories prepared in advance of holidays are known by many names in the news business. We call them “advancers.” They also go by “canned,” “preparedness,” “evergreens,” “timeless” and others. A colleague told us that a former newspaper at which she was employed called them “turkeys.” We rather like that but will stick with “advancers.”
News happens on holidays. And you usually don’t want to be personally involved in a breaking news story on a holiday because it’s almost always bad news. The quickest way to get featured in a breaking news story usually is one’s involvement in a tragedy related to alcohol. Don’t drink and drive. Don’t drink and use fireworks. Don’t drink and go hunting. Don’t drink and have an argument with your cousin or your spouse. Those are sure ways to become our top story on the day after Thanksgiving.
A reminder that Christmas falls on a Sunday this year. It’s on a Monday in 2023.
All of this said, Thanksgiving remains a personal favorite among holidays.
Bacon!
One of our relatives has a theory about Facebook we believe to be valid. He suggests that we aren’t supposed to know our friends to the degree of intimacy that Facebook allows. We think that’s right. If you know everything about everybody at all times, there’s no mystery. There’s no need for conversation or in-person contact. We wouldn’t say it's a matter that the less you know about your friends, the better, but we don’t have to know everything.
