The freezer at the house yielded last week a three-year-old bag of purple hull peas. Cooked them up and they tasted just fine. Gotta believe that they would survive a few thousand years in a pharaoh’s tomb.
Remember Hurricane Laura last August 27? It was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit Lake Charles. It held together as a tropical storm when it reached us that afternoon. We got very little rain from it, but we had sustained winds of 40+ mph. About 28,000 Entergy Arkansas customers lost service, including almost all of Union County for a time. Well, this is your 48-hour warning to get prepared. It appears we may have tropical weather this weekend. A tropical depression may form in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday or Friday. We hope not – there’s a lot of neat stuff planned here. But if you’re feeling a little short of essentials this would be a good time to stock up.
Our residents should always be prepared to deal with an emergency that assumes no utility availability for up to three days.
Speaking of disaster relief, we’ll soon be in the market for a snow shovel. We want to be prepared for next February.
We enjoyed crawfish on Tuesday, prepared by our friends at Kyle’s Central Hub. Our side was fresh red potatoes we plucked from last week’s Square Market. A fine evening.
Oh, that Tom. Out Tuesday with another crazy statement from the U.S. Senate. “If the safety, security and privacy of our athletes cannot be guaranteed, the United States should and indeed must adopt a total and complete boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics,” he said. Where to even begin? Of course, the Olympics have been used as a political football almost since the inception of the modern games but the goal should be less government interference and involvement – not more. The junior senator’s thrust is the Beijing Olympics should be boycotted due to the Chinese government’s repression of ethnic and racial minorities. Fair enough but it’s a good thing that the Olympics didn’t exist when the U.S. was oppressing Blacks in 1860 and Indians in 1876, and other minorities such as the Irish, Jews, Germans, Italians, Chinese and Hispanics during the Olympic era. Someone might have called for a boycott against St. Louis, Lake Placid, Los Angeles, Squaw Valley, Atlanta or Salt Lake City. The Soviet Bloc stayed away from Los Angeles in '84. Safety and security at the Olympics? Tom was 19 in 1996. Certainly, he has to remember when that right-wingnut, Eric Rudolph, planted a bomb at the Centennial Olympic Park, killing two and injuring 111 in the middle of the Atlanta Olympics. And, our own government can’t guarantee the safety of Americans from gun violence, security from cybercrime, and privacy from the government in our electronic records. Tom, those are greater threats to Americans than where ice skaters choose to spend their time.
Water the lawn.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy engine will return to Southwest Arkansas in August. More later in the week on our website.
Challenging Southern Arkansas and UAPB to schedule a basketball home-and-home at the earlier available opportunity.
