Albemarle Corporation felt the need to “reintroduce” itself to the chemical industry, so it posted earlier this week a brief video on its Facebook page. While bromine specialty chemicals and catalysts were mentioned in passing, the focus of the video was on lithium production in Chile, Australia and China. Can’t say we were offended by this. The fact is that Albemarle has shifted its attention in recent years to lithium production. We just found it curious. Ask us to define a “chemical” company, and our definition would be more along the lines of chemicals used to make other chemicals (catalysts) or a single element, like bromine, that’s refined for a variety of industrial and commercial purposes. Lithium could be described in a similar fashion as bromine, but don’t kid yourself. The global interest in lithium deals almost exclusively with its use in batteries – especially for vehicles. If Albemarle needs to “reintroduce” itself to traditional customers of bromine, one wonders why. CLICK HERE to see the video.
We keep a close eye on lithium industry news and remain somewhat astounded by all the news about plans for lithium battery production plants. But we never hear about the sourcing of lithium.
Expect news soon about the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Published elsewhere on this website today is a report from The Arkadelphian about this week’s Clark County Quorum Court meeting. This is another instance when we’ve published an article for other-than-obvious reasons. We have little interest in Clark County politics, but we do find it interesting that the Quorum Court in Arkadelphia was discussing something other than garbage pickup and the condition of the jail. Rather, there was debate about the fair distribution and use of economic development funds generated by a county-wide tax. We’ll say it again. Columbia County government has over time paid too little attention to how it can generate jobs and industries. It’s more than a matter of rubber-stamping industry requests for Arkansas tax breaks. It’s taking a leadership role in recruiting business and industry, developing infrastructure, and seeing beyond the traditional role of county government. Economic development is an all-hands-on-deck thing, and our observation is that our county government is mostly AWOL in this field.
Michael, we’re bigger than U.S. Steel.
We read that Gov. Hutchinson’s proposed budget includes special appropriations of more than $5 million each to Southern Arkansas University, Arkansas Tech and UA-Fort Smith to make up for past budget formula inequities. And since it’s come up in a local context, the governor also proposes to bump the starting pay of Arkansas state troopers by $10,000 annually, to about $51,000.
