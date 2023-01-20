The phrase “legendary coach” gets used often but, with due respect to all of the other female coaches in Southern Arkansas University history, SAU has only one true legend – the late Dr. Margaret Downing. Dr. Downing died Tuesday in Little Rock at the age of 91. Her career spanned two unique eras in women’s athletics at both the high school and college levels. It’s useful to remember that during Downing’s career as a high-school coach, Arkansas high school girls played half-court basketball, with the six-girl squads allowed to play no more than half their team past mid-court. In Downing’s earliest years as a coach at Southern State College, there was no doubt that at institutions of all sizes, women’s athletics was not a priority. Female athletes didn’t receive the same level of collegiate support as their male counterparts. Downing bridged the gap between the ancient era of female athletics at the high school and college level to the level of parity we see today. It’s still not a perfect system, but today’s female college athletics have more opportunities than ever. And Coach Downing was very successful with her SAU athletes. We won’t repeat all of her achievements here other than noting that she produced championship teams not in one sport, but in basketball, volleyball and softball. Coach Downing was truly an SAU sports legend. CLICK HERE for a report we published elsewhere.
Among our aspirations for Southern Arkansas University was that it might one day become the home of Arkansas’ only college of veterinary medicine. But it’s not to be. Both Lyon College and Arkansas State University are vying to establish the state’s first vet school. We wish both success. While there is a huge need for more vets, it is anyone’s guess as to whether Arkansas can support two such schools.
The prospective Lefty’s on the Square removed its existing front entrance on Thursday. We’re looking forward to something spectacular.
Peanut brittle!
So if SAU will never have a vet school, what’s the next new thing that it can establish? What’s a field of study that’s needed in Arkansas, potentially profitable, and unique? We’d double down on SAU’s small Natural Resources Research Center. It provides state-of-the-art equipment for analytical testing. Let SAU be known as a testing center and laboratory for the emerging lithium industry, and expand what it can do, and who it can train, to study our region’s other natural resources.
Ten years ago, we reported that Morgan Miller was crowned as Miss Magnolia 2013. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The Hoo-mon is responding well to his training to keep the food bowl and water dish filled.
Make abortion a felony in Arkansas? Really? An act that is completely or mostly legal for most of the U.S. population?