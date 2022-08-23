Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
The governor’s CSU announcement came during a press conference about crime in Arkansas. Part of it dealt with a series of shootings in Little Rock. Another part dealt with a bystander’s video that captured a Mulberry police officer and two Crawford County deputies savagely beating a criminal suspect. The officers have been suspended. There’s every reason to belief that the suspect may have threatened a convenience store clerk earlier, but there’s less reason that the suspect committed any act against the officers that would merit the beating he received. At least, that’s not the way they train officers at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden.
We appreciate that police officers have a tough job and that they often deal with violent individuals. But their treatment of criminal suspects has to be measured in proportion to the moment.
Beautiful You Magnolia will have its open house 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 1 at its location, which is the former Hands & Scroll at 1920 S. Washington. Ginger Mulholland is the owner. The salon offers Botox, Dysport, Juvederm, Restalyne, Versa and Kybella treatments and other services.
Not to make light of mental health crisis intervention, but Monday was the first day of school in Magnolia. Lots of mothers saw their babies head to kindergarten – a mental health crisis for lots of parents.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.