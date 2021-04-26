Tea is among the most popular drinks in the United States but little of the leaf is produced in the nation. Wikipedia says that historically, the most production has come from a single producer in South Carolina, but total U.S. production comes from only a few hundred acres. There was a brief period of tea production in Hawaii during the 1880s, but it lost its labor and acreage to more popular coffee production. All the tea produced in the United States is sold essentially as a novelty item. So that’s why a video report from the LSU AgCenter caught our attention. Researchers are working with growers in South Louisiana to see if growing tea on a commercial scale is viable. CLICK HERE to see the report. The U.S. would have to produce more than 20,000 tons of tea to break into the top 20 tea-producing nations. China produces 2 million tons annually.
Our interest in tea production is first, we like tea and, second, the wisdom of growing as many food, fruit and fiber crops in as many diverse locations as possible. A local example. No peaches will be coming from the Arkansas River Valley this year. The last, late freeze killed them. That’s why we would hope that South Arkansas producers and hobbyists got into growing all of the fruits, vegetables and nuts they can dream about. So when peaches from North Arkansas aren’t available due to weather conditions, peach producers in South Arkansas and North Louisiana can benefit.
While we’re on the topic, you may have missed the fact that there are some Southeast Arkansas farmers who plan to grow some peanut acreage this year. Statewide, Arkansas producers will grow 45,000 acres of peanuts in 2021 – a 15 percent increase over 2020. Peanuts are a minor crop in terms of Arkansas agriculture, but we like the idea that producers are diversifying.
Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia has opened a new office in Paris, TX. The office, the fifth for Farmers in Texas, is a former Texar Credit Union of TEXarkana location.
The murder trial of Jory John Worthen, originally set for April 30 in Camden, will be reset following a motion for a continuance granted by the court. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend and her young son. He evaded capture for more than a year before his arrest last October in Burbank, CA.
There’s never just one deer beside the roadway. And there’s never just one group of them.
We found ourselves facing down an 18-wheeler Sunday on County Road 34. That’s the cut-off between U.S. 82 and Arkansas 98 south of the Village community. We’ve seen chicken trucks from time to time but never a big rig with an enclosed trailer. Just thought it was odd.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.