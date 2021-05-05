Staff at the Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, based in Magnolia, perform numerous functions on behalf of local governments. One of these functions is to raise employment, and among the ways SWAPPD accomplishes this is through its WIOA Title 1B program. SWAPPD has asked for our help to reach through advertising the potential workforce in South Arkansas that needs employment and training to get into better jobs. People who click on the ad will be redirected to a page where they can learn more about the WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act). It includes an application form that will direct them into an appropriate program. We appreciate SWAPPD using magnoliareporter.com to reach thousands of South Arkansas residents who want more out of their working lives.
Susan Walker, genealogist at the Columbia County Library, will speak to the noon Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia at BancorpSouth’s Cal Partee Room.
We had to catch ourselves. Almost wrote “First National Bank.” We’ve never really be able to wrap our heads around the BancorpSouth Bank name and we know many people who still refer to the local office as “First National.” Soon, with the company’s recent merger with another bank, we’ll start seeing the resulting “Cadence Bank” livery pop up.
The governor hopes that at least 50 percent of Arkansas’ population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 within three months. What’s needed is a crash immunization program to get more than 50 percent with at least partial immunization within three weeks. Columbia County had a spike of seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Our immunization rate is currently about 24 percent. We’re not even to the halfway point of where we need to be with vaccinations. We say again: Until Columbia County reaches 50 percent immunization, we should reconsider the current relaxation of rules having to do with public gatherings. There’s a terrible potential here for infection rates to match what we’ve seen previously. And the real tragedy is that it’s completely preventable.
Sorry. Forgot.
The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce asks that the public display the United States flag during Magnolia Blossom Festival weekend. The official theme for the 2021 festival is “Blooming with Patriotism.”
Of course, we’re being sarcastic when we talk about the large numbers of vehicles in Magnolia with “muffler problems.” But there are many vehicles that DO have muffler problems. We know how it is. Once, many years ago in another state, the muffler on our vehicle at the time fell off in the middle of the street. We just kept on driving. Not the responsible thing to do but that’s just how things played out on that particular day.
