Taking the region by storm is a new county music song by North Dakota-native singer/songwriter Brennen Leigh, “Running Out of Hope, Arkansas.” It’s a story song about a 30-something convenience store clerk “who’s never been past Little Rock” and who is looking for more out of life. “I’m dropping off my name tag/gonna hug my mom and paw/and I’m runnin’ out of Hope Arkansas.” The thing about any great song is that one feels a personal connection to it through circumstances, places or backgrounds, and “Running Out of Hope, Arkansas” checks those boxes. In the current political climate, the title and the song provides young Arkansans with two messages – one is to leave Hope specifically or Arkansas generally, and/or that Arkansas is running out of “hope.” While it is true that Northwest Arkansas is booming, the southern half of the state is depopulating despite the fact that there are plenty of career and job opportunities available. “Running Out of Hope, Arkansas” is a message by itself, but it can also be a battle cry. We have a challenge to raise hope. CLICK HERE to see the music video on YouTube.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is announcing today his candidacy for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. In early polling, Hutchinson hardly manages a blip. His Republican successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was the shill for former President Trump, is taking pleasure in doing what she can to be dismissive of her predecessor. Hutchinson certainly trumps his successor in the categories of class and diplomacy, but those qualities haven’t mattered much to the Republican electorate lately. Trump is again poised to suck the air out of the nominating process. His latest pronouncement is that no one asked him about the prospective debate schedule for Republican candidates, so, he won’t appear. That’s fine if it gives more moderate Republicans such as Hutchinson a chance to gain traction. Still, we see little chance of Hutchinson winning the nomination. That said, we’re a year away from firming up the presidential tickets of the political parties and a lot can happen in that time.
We read with interest our friend Steve Brawner’s column about the No Labels movement, which is creating the framework for a Republican-Democrat unity ticket next year if both Trump and President Biden are the nominees of their respective parties for a second consecutive election. No. It cannot be that in America – the United States of America – that this is the best the political system can do. We’ve long advocated for a third, or even fourth or fifth party, that’s capable of electing people to office. We need more choices, more voters, more willingness to listen, and more political compromise. We’re not getting that from Republicans and Democrats, and a second Biden-Trump election is not something independent Americans should tolerate. CLICK HERE to see Brawner’s Tuesday column.
We do get really tired of people who claim that a vote for a third party candidate is a vote for the dinosaur party candidate they oppose. Nope. It’s a vote for a third party.
One year ago, we reported that the City of Magnolia had a new list of property to be condemned. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The duck pond at Southern Arkansas University is refilling after having been drained for some control measures. SAU has also demolished a couple of the old faculty houses across from Fincher Hall. We always have an interest in what SAU is going to build next.
Severe storms are possible in East Texas today.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.