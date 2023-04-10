Published today is a reminder that about one year from today, a cosmic event will take place in our part of the universe with a solar eclipse. Magnolia and Columbia County will be just outside the zone to totality next April 8, but we’ll still experience about 99 percent darkness on that afternoon. Texarkana, Hope, Prescott and a large swath of Southwest Arkansas will be totally dark, and the experts say that 100 percent totality is something to be experienced. It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime event, although the period of darkness will last only a few minutes.
The eclipse and other space matters will be in the news during 2024. NASA announced a few days ago the names of the U.S. and Canadian astronauts who will fly the first manned lunar orbital probe since the end of the Apollo program. The fly-by of the moon will be in late 2024.
Yeah, we still get riled up about this. Those of us who came of age in the 60s and 70s felt certain that certainly by the year 2000, manned colonies on the moon would be old news. Here it is 2023, and it might be at least another decade before people will be living and working on the moon for any length of time. Our nation’s lack of sustained political will in this regard has kept us a half-century behind where we should be in space. Maybe we’ll catch up a bit.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Flying Burger restaurant in Magnolia planned to relocate. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Billstown, the featured music group Saturday at the McNeil Festival on Rails, had Dwight Yoakam’s “Guitars, Cadillacs” on its playlist. Whenever we hear it, we look around for Arnold Schwarzenegger.
We’re publishing our local employment statistics tomorrow. It reaffirms that the labor market is tight.
The Quorum Court meets tonight, but a Jail Committee meeting that had been set to follow it has been cancelled.
Our new online poll asks what you'd rather be eating. There's a surprising level of support at this point for vegetables. We suppose it's part of the springtime desire for fresh tomatoes. Yes, we know that tomatoes are fruits, but the popular sentiment places them in the vegetable category.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. He is risen.