Our insurance agent is hard at work to come up with new policies to insure Reporter Mansion, after our primary insurer decided it didn’t want to offer any longer the hybrid policy that takes into account that we operate a business from our home. So, insurance has been on our mind. Meanwhile, our friends at Arkansas Business published a front-page article today about homeowners in Little Rock and Wynne who are learning a hard truth. In many cases, their insurance policies don’t cover the full cost of rebuilding during inflationary times. Construction costs have risen during the past four years and if your homeowners’ insurance hasn’t kept up, you might find that these rising costs have outstripped your existing coverage. The time to check into your coverage is now – before a tornado.
At our former residence, we often considered but didn’t execute a plan to have one of those carport tornado shelters installed. You know, where they come in, cut a slab out of your carport, and insert a fabricated shelter that sits flush with the slab. Right now, we’ll have to settle putting a lot of walls between ourselves and an approaching storm.
Speaking of our former home, we sold it three years ago when we bought Reporter Mansion. Some people are apparently under the impression that we still own it and that we might be willing to rent it.
Major bromine news coming soon. We’re on it.
We can’t provide a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Saturday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette published an article headlined “Amid laughter and accolades, Ervin installed during investiture ceremony.” It details the installation of Magnolia native Edie Ervin as a federal magistrate judge.
We enjoyed seeing a lot of friends on Saturday at the Rotary Club of Magnolia’s pancake breakfast at First United Methodist Church. The funds raised will cover the club’s annual purchase of dictionaries for all third-grade students in Columbia County, and will bankroll the club’s other charitable donations in the coming year. Club member Larry Gay did a great job organizing the event for the Rotarians.
Our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian notes that the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Arkadelphia closed last week with no notice to the public, although people could have reasonably seen it coming. The State of Arkansas bought the property to make way for Arkadelphia’s new southside bypass.
Scrolling through our Twitter feeds, we noticed a photo published Sunday in Stars and Stripes. It shows a PAC-3 missile defense system being set up on the Japanese island of Yonaguni, which is that nation’s westernmost island. Almost an out-of-body thing to see a Camden-built product taking up station half a world away. The deployment is part of Japan’s response to North Korea’s stated intention to launch a military spy satellite. The Japanese Defense Ministry said it will destroy any part of a North Korean rocket that appears to be dropping on Japanese soil.
Tora Tora Tora in reverse.
Ten years ago, we reported that Republican gubernatorial candidate Asa Hutchinson spoke to the Columbia County Republican Party Ronald Reagan Day Dinner. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Magnolia High’s prom was Saturday night, which means we’re officially into the graduation season. What a great time to be a high school senior.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Real women of Arkansas politics? Hattie Caraway. Joycelyn Elders. Jimmie Lou Fisher. Betsey Wright. To name a few.