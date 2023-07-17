We have certain visions for public education in Magnolia. The first is that every Magnolia High School graduate who wants one, and who qualifies for admission, should receive a scholarship to attend Southern Arkansas University or SAU Tech. Not quite the El Dorado Promise, but rather a guarantee that any MHS grad can get a post-secondary education or advanced vocationally training locally. The second is that there should be plenty of money available to classroom teachers for specialized equipment, tours and field trips, and guest speakers, or stipends for educators to earn advanced degrees. The Magnolia School District provides the basics, but it is desirable for the district to make sure students and teachers have an opportunity to go far beyond the basics. Our teachers deserve support to bring in whatever resources they need to provide a world-class education to Magnolia students. And our students ought to be exposed to a whole world of experience and ideas that go beyond the traditional classroom. There are plenty of groups and people working toward these goals but they’re doing so a few hundred or a few thousand dollars at a time. These dreams require big money – tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars – money to create endowed funds that can finance these goals and needs through the interest the funds earn. Raising money at that level requires collective work – people pooling their resources toward larger goals. That’s why we support the work of the Magnolia Public Schools Foundation. It is an earnest but under-funded effort that’s able to provide a few thousand dollars in scholarships to students and grants to teachers. The MPSF has the structure to do more, and the mechanisms set up to provide even more funding. It needs public and alumni support. It needs every Magnolia High School alumni contributing a few dollars a year toward the support of academic programs, grants to teachers and student scholarships. CLICK HERE to see the MPSF website and to make a donation online. If you want to remember a special teacher, spouse or friend, or a departed classmate, this is the perfect means to do so. Full disclosure: We are a member of the MPSF Board of Directors and we make an annual pledge to support it.
We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on July 11, the Longview (TX) News-Journal published an article by reporters Jordan Green, Thomas Bingham and Jack Stallard headlined, “He was so loved: Longview and beyond mourns the loss of beloved educator James Brewer.” It details the life of the late Mr. Brewer, a 1977 Magnolia High who served as Longview High principal until his death from a cardiac event on July 10. Tributes to Mr. Brewer poured in from across Longview, people in Texas education, and the nation.
The Wild Ivy, which recently opened inside the newly remodeled The Shoppe on the west side of the Magnolia Square, has closed. The operator has gone on to other interests. The Wild Ivy space will be a good location for another business inside the building with Angela Pieratt Photography.
We’ve noticed that the for-sale sign is out of The Central Hub building. Could mean something. Could mean nothing.
It's official. Dorothy’s Diner, which had a brief life inside the old Chatterbox, has closed. We dined there a couple of times. It was fine but there wasn’t much to distinguish it from other Magnolia restaurants with similar menus.
Our friends two doors down at Lefty’s have put the legally-required sign in their window that the restaurant plans to serve mixed drinks.
Wow. A total of 14.5 inches of rain this month, and the month’s not over. Put into perspective, 60 inches would be a decent annual rainfall in Columbia County. We’ve had almost one-fourth of that amount in 17 days. Actually, 11 days since the first July rainfall was on the 6th.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon says hes saw another kitty kat lurking outside. This one appeared under his car. It was black and white with a bobtail. Don’t be a ring-tailed tooter. Spay and neuter.
Our recent poll question asked our readers if they would rather live in Arkansas or California. Arkansas got a resounding positive vote. This did get us thinking, however. We may do a series of “Arkansas versus” votes. Arkansas might have a little tougher time against Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, maybe Texas and perhaps a few other locations.
Our new poll question revisits a topic we last polled about in 2018. To what degree, if any, do you produce your own fruits and vegetables?
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Can’t say we’re wild for the proposal to change the name of the Old McNeil Highway, but we won’t stand in the way if that’s what people want.