Had to laugh Wednesday when we read a news report from Fort Smith about plans to build a dog park. A 24-acre, $3.2 million dog park. But this isn’t just any old dog park. Plans call for a wading pool, open space, a doggie playground, woodland trails, restrooms and a creek. Magnolia is contemplating a dog park, but we can’t see it costing $32,000, much less $3.2 million.
We’re reminded of a Far Side cartoon by Gary Larson. A dog inside a car brags to a buddy sitting in the yard. “After we go to the drug store and the post office, I’m going to the vet’s to get tutored!”
Midvale.
The Whistle Stop convenience store and restaurant in McNeil will close effective Friday, July 15. The Whistle Stop’s Facebook page said limited staff, high cost of getting inventory and limited support made it impossible to remain open.
Remember the farmers’ market in Emerson this afternoon, and at Square Park in Magnolia on Saturday morning.
We can say with some confidence that The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square won’t be reopening under its most recent management. It’s a great location. We see people looking longingly inside the windows every so often. Maybe it will find new ownership before the school year begins.
Ten years ago, we reported on the unveiling of a cemetery marker commemorating Confederate Gen. John Porter McCown. CLICK HERE to read the article.
