Magnolia and Columbia County are picking up economic momentum. The Albemarle Corporation expansion announcement, and prospects for more good news in the bromine-lithium sphere, are momentum shifters. But for a true economic boom, lots of people need to benefit. What can people who aren’t directly affiliated with the natural resources industries do to assist with moving the ball down the field? Encourage young people to stay here, and to get job training in trades. Keep your money here – invest in your own property and your own skills. Support good ideas that will benefit local educational, economic, cultural and civic institutions. Help others succeed. Attitude matters – express positive attitudes about good things others are trying to accomplish. Beat the drum for South Arkansas with friends in business and politics. We’ve got some good things happening right now. Do your part to keep Columbia County on the right track.
Among our Farmers Market purchases during the past year was pepper sauce, which was packaged in a repurposed Crown Royal bottle. A visitor on Wednesday couldn’t get past the fact that we had a Crown Royal bottle on the desk during lunch. Hilarity ensued. We wouldn’t have been the first editor with liquid refreshment stashed away in the desk.
We recall a 100-year-old person interview that was published many years ago. She told the reporter that a weekly bottle of Crown Royal was her secret to longevity. If only the secret to a long and happy life was that simple.
We shall sing the praises of both pepper sauce and farmers’ markets. We made a conscious effort to patronize the market on our corner this past year and look forward to buying more locally-grown produce in the spring.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a mobile home variance for a lot at 516 S. Frederick, and aspects of the long-awaited Garver Plan. The Garver Plan includes recommendations for changes in city planning policy.
We posted 24 articles Wednesday on our website. Busy from dawn to well past dark.
Leadership Magnolia members will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting noon Thursday in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
Forecasts are suggesting that the run-up to Christmas could see some of the coldest temperatures in years across the eastern two-thirds of the United States. The Magnolia area already has a mild chance for wintry precipitation early Monday. Cold conditions filtering in this weekend will be the first of two systems expected before Christmas. It’s the second system on which we should keep a wary eye.
