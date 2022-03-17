The government of South Korea has signaled that it wants another THAAD missile battery deployed to the nation as defense against potential North Korean aggression. THAAD launchers and fire control systems are built at Lockheed Martin’s Camden complex, and Aerojet Rocketdyne assembles its THAAD solid rocket booster motors there. Worldwide conflicts, highlighted by the Russia-Ukraine War, have brought a lot of attention to the South Arkansas armaments industry. Every time you hear a Stinger missile mentioned, it’s a product that has been built either in Camden by Raytheon Technologies, or manufactured under a license to a German company. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes the solid rocket motors for the Stinger. U.S. ground troops and many other countries have deployed the Stinger missile from a number of platforms: the shoulder-launched Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS), the Avenger (HMMWV), the AH-64E Apache helicopter, and Special Operations Black Hawks (MH-60).
One of our family historians has traced our maternal side way back to the land of Ukraine, north of the major city of Lviv. Как свободный человек говорю, что я украинец.
Ben Lindsey, coach of the state champion Magnolia Panthers basketball team, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia meeting at noon today. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room at Candence Bank.
Peoples Bank of Magnolia is working to integrate customers of the former Bank OZK branch in Magnolia.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day. We’ve broken out the green.
We’re looking forward to the annual Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce banquet tonight. Story and photos later.
Red sky at morning.
Ten years ago, we reported that Bijan Dadgar’s project won the top prize at the Southwest Arkansas Regional Science Fair. CLICK HERE to read the story.
The online news publishers group to which we belong has just set its annual meeting for Austin. We’ve enjoyed previous trips to Nashville, and two to Chicago. Austin is on the Texas Eagle line, so it seems we have the opportunity to take an Amtrak trip.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.