We welcome back as a seasonal advertiser the office of Columbia County Assessor Shannon Hair. The office is reminding taxpayers that they have until Wednesday, May 31 to assess their personal and business property to avoid a 10 percent penalty for failure to do so. People who click on the ad will be redirected to a website where they can assess their Columbia County taxes online. It’s a quick, easy and painless way to perform this civic duty. We appreciate the Assessor’s Office for using magnoliareporter.com as a means to reach Columbia County taxpayers.
Our car tag renewal falls in March, so we find that a convenient time to both assess, make a trip to the County Collector to pay our tax bill, and to go to the Department of Finance and Administration to re-up the car tag. We have previously noted our pilgrimage to perform these tasks last March, which was magically met by no lines at all three locations.
Today is the deadline for businesses to pay their 2023 State Franchise Tax and file their Annual Report with the Secretary of State. CLICK HERE for the link.
A Columbia County Justice and Detention Center prisoner had a seizure on Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center, treated and released back to the jail. This is a long way of saying, no, no one died in the jail on Sunday.
The Governor’s Office has been caught in another instance of asking members of the public to swear what amounts to loyalty oaths to the Sanders administration. Educators who have been named as their respective Teachers of the Year by their school districts. It reads in part, “How will you implement the LEARNS legislation into your classroom practice? What positive impact do you expect LEARNS to have for Arkansas’ students? As the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, you serve as a spokesperson and representative for teachers. If selected, please describe your proposed platform and how it relates to the Arkansas LEARNS law. What will you communicate to your profession and the public? Please include a personal narrative that reveals why this platform is important to you,” the application says. Well, among other things, the details of implementation of the LEARNS Act have yet to be hashed out by the Arkansas Department of Education. Therefore, no teacher can have a reasonable answer to the administration’s demand for a response on how she/he would implement it. The Sanders administration continues along a disturbing authoritarian path in another attempt to intimidate educators. This follows the state’s briefly-standing rewrite of applications for state government commissions and boards that wanted applicants to make favorable statements about the governor’s administration. This latest action from the Sanders administration is bush league – we might even say Micky Mouse.
The eyes have it.
Ten years ago, we reported that Partners In Education had made a $7,000 donation toward Central Elementary School. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Saturday was National Tabby Day, so we’ve included a recent look at Walter Cronkat with today’s column. He's nine months old and will be going off kitty food soon.
We recorded 6.85 inches of rain in April. We're up to 24.77 inches for 2023.
