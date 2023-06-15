Most of the world calls it “fotbol.” Many call it “football.” Americans are among the few who call it “soccer.” And it’s scheduled to become a sport at Magnolia High School starting next spring. It will be interesting to see how well fotbol “takes” here. Magnolia has no real history with the sport, which comes after the dismantling of the highly-successful swimming program due to the lack of a local training facility following the closure of the SAU Aquatic Center. The Boys and Girls Club hasn’t had a soccer league in recent years because so few youths sign up for it. So, there’s no local feeder program for the sport, and SAU doesn’t play the game, either. Class 4A soccer in South Arkansas is dominated by one school – De Queen. The Leopards owe their soccer success to a large number of players with Mexican and South American roots, where fotbol is popular. However, as we noted a few days ago, Magnolia is the second largest district in Class 4A by enrollment so it should be able to put a team together, in spite of the fact that two other springs sports – baseball and track and field – go head-to-head against it in scheduling and are among Magnolia High’s most successful sports programs, year in and year out.
Speaking of track and field. We can’t give you a direct link to this story for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on June 6, Time published an article written by Sean Gregory headlined, “How a Texas high jumper used his TikTok savvy to score nearly $1 million in deals.” The article profiles University of Texas sophomore Sam Hurley, son of former Magnolia resident Ed Hurley, in a lengthy article. The magazine calls Hurley a case study in high school/college Name, Image and Likeness rules. Gregory writes, “Of the 25 college and high school athletes with NIL valuations of $1 million or more, according to On3.com, all except two—Hurley and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne—play football or basketball, the two sports that drive athletic-department revenues. Like Dunne, Hurley has leveraged his enormous social media following into earnings that, he says, are approaching $1 million. Among the 25 most highly valued athletes, only Bronny James, LeBron’s son, and Dunne have impressive social media metrics than Hurley (12.9 million followers for James, 11.4 million for Dunne, 5 million for Hurley).”
And speaking of another story for which we can’t provide you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you about. On Wednesday, Rex Nelson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wrote a column entitled, “Good times in Magnolia.” It delves a little more into the impact that future lithium development may have on the Magnolia area. Between fast-growing SAU and the burgeoning South Arkansas defense industry, economic prospects are brightening for our region.
Today is June 15. This is Arkansas Statehood Day. The former territory became a state on this day in 1836. Most of us will live to see Arkansas’ Bicentennial. It’s too bad that Arkansas’ birthday falls at such an awkward date on the calendar. School’s out. The halls of government are quiet. And, the fan base for a celebration is small. In 1836, Andrew Jackson was president. Texas – not a state at the time – was in rebellion against Mexico and won its independence. The Whig Party and the American Temperance Union were established. Samuel Colt got a patent for his revolver. Jay Gould, Winslow Homer and Milton Bradley were born. Betsy Ross, James Madison and the defenders of the Alamo died.
Fire ants decided to build a new mound around our rain gauge, so we had to fight them off to get our rain readings -- 3.3 inches so far this week and 3.5 inches for the month of June. Got a few welts on the right thumb before we could shake off the ants and replant the gauge.
We’ve mailed our monthly invoices. We’re fond of sending mail with unique stamps. Most of our clients will receive envelopes with artwork by Roy Lichtenstein.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. The same politicians who rail against TikTok, fearing a possible connection with the Chinese military intelligence sector, don't mind ex-President Trump storing top secret U.S. defense documents in his bathroom -- we're looking at you, Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders.