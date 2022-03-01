The Pittman family property on North Dudney was once a showplace in Magnolia with its nursery and acres of outbuildings for the growing of new plants. With the closure of the nursery and the passage of time, it’s become a 15-acre eyesore in the middle of a large residential area. On Monday, the Magnolia City Council decided to buy most of the property. The city plans to keep up the property, with the hopes that it can become “private community-friendly” development. This may mean a future sale to a residential developer. We have significant concerns for that neighborhood. Many of the homes bounded by Columbia, Jackson, McNeil and Olive have become rental properties since the 1980s. Several houses are abandoned. Many more need to be condemned and demolished. Within the neighborhood generally, there are too many houses, that are too small and too close together. Narrow streets, and parking on those streets, are real problems. We will oppose certain types of development of the Pittman property. Commercial and retail development is out of the question. The residential nature of the area must be kept intact. We cannot abide the use of the Pittman property for an apartment complex of any description. We don’t want it to become another tiny home development such as we’re seeing off North Washington Street. If the decision was up to us, we’d allow only single-family homes on quarter-acre lots at the Pittman property – a true residential development. Otherwise, we’d say the best use of the property is development as a park. CLICK HERE to see today’s news article about the Magnolia City Council meeting.
The Arkansas Community Foundation made sure that we received its 2021 annual report. Featured on the cover and in an article with a photo are Deborah and Steve Nipper of Magnolia. They have served on the Columbia County Community Foundation board. The article details their involvement, and the work of the CCCF. The CCCF had made more than $1.1 million in grants since 2001, and numerous endowments continue to spread public and private philanthropy through our community. CLICK HERE to see the CCCF website.
First United Methodist Church is pulling out old plants and is about to install new landscaping. We’re always pleased to see a project improving the west side of Magnolia.
We have received our first Maya Angelou quarter as change – or at least, the first Angelou quarter that we’ve noticed. It’s beautiful. If you move it just right, the rays on the coin individually sparkle. It’s a nice effect. The new quarter featuring one of South Arkansas’ favorite daughters is a positive public relations coup. Unfortunately, our region has neglected to capitalize on this to any great extent.
