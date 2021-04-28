According to the arkansascovid.com website, through Monday, 21.55 percent of the age 16 or older population of Columbia County has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus, and 10.01 percent has been partially vaccinated. This is better than many of our neighboring counties but it isn’t good enough. The vaccine is available and you should get a shot. Columbia County residents, schools, churches and other organizations should seriously rethink having public events unless and until at least 50 percent of the public is fully immunized. Eighty percent or more would be ideal. No one should kid themselves into believing that COVID-19 has vanished or that you can’t get sick, or possibly die, from an infection. If you’ve not yet had your vaccine, or if you are not fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask in public. Everyone should continue to maintain safe distances from people whose vaccine status is unknown. Keep washing your hands and exposed surfaces. Keep monitoring your own health and the health of others. Keep wearing masks in public.
You can get your vaccines from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at Bethel Church, at least through the next few weeks.
Here are the COVID-19 vaccination rates for some neighboring Arkansas counties, compared with Columbia County, expressed in percentages of the age 16+ population. Everyone should consider Miller County as a hot zone until its residents get with the program – it has the state’s lowest vaccination rate. And “hurrah” to Dallas County, which has among the highest vaccination rates in Arkansas.
Partially Fully
County Vaccinated Vaccinated
Columbia 10.01 21.55
Ashley 10.55 24.28
Bradley 9.95 34.24
Calhoun 5.33 20
Clark 8.48 28.41
Cleveland 7.11 33.53
Dallas 7.71 34.46
Drew 8.08 29.38
Hempstead 8.1 14.39
Howard 6.94 29.76
Lafayette 4.82 19.12
Little River 6.27 16.27
Miller 2.85 6.53
Nevada 9.48 15.06
Ouachita 7.68 30.89
Sevier 7.81 23.97
Union 8.49 18.56
We still have the sense that post COVID, business in many sectors will boom. It is true that COVID-19 didn’t just kill or sicken people. It killed many businesses, too. But, the ones that have survived will emerge stronger from this crisis. Many potential entrepreneurs have been biding their time, which is coming.
Magnolia blossoms at the Columbia County Courthouse are in bloom. Not a lot now, but they’re coming.
Voters need to remember that Arkansas state senators Charles Beckham, Trent Garner and Jimmy Hickey, and state representative Lane Jean, supported a bill to prevent people from early voting on the Monday before an election. State Rep. David Fielding supported your right to vote on Mondays. Rep. Matthew Shepherd, who represents part of Columbia County, did not vote since he’s Speaker of the House. Fortunately, the bill failed.
#SineDieAlready
We’d like to say that we’re mystified by the number of Arkansas legislators who don’t understand that interposition – the concept that state governments can reject federal law – died with the Civil War. Non-lawyers in the legislature and in statewide office might have an excuse for being ignorant. The lawyers don’t.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9. Don’t forget.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.