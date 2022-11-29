Up to this point, talk about a lithium industry in South Arkansas has been just that – talk. Sure, a lot of land has been leased and one company has built a lithium production pilot plant in El Dorado. But there’s not a speck of South Arkansas lithium in any electric vehicle battery anywhere. Happily, things are getting serious. We reported Monday that Standard Lithium and Lanxess have asked the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission to come up with a financial formula for royalties that will be paid to property owners – their share of proceeds from future anticipated sales of lithium. In the immediate case, the two companies listed 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may be in line to receive lithium royalties from Lanxess, which pumps the brine that Standard Lithium plans to market commercially as refined lithium chloride or lithium carbonate. With Albemarle Corporation’s plan to extract lithium from its Columbia County brine fields, and with Tetra Technologies eying a project to do the same in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thousands of property owners across the three counties will benefit financially after commercial production starts. In our case, it could be enough to splurge for a really nice supper. But for the local residents and companies who own more than a small slice of the Magnolia Square, hundreds or thousands of dollars could be coming their way annually. The Lanxess-Standard Lithium request to the AOGC means that lithium is getting real. CLICK HERE to see our Monday story.
One presumes that if you have an opinion as to what the royalties should be for the brine that's used to produce lithium, it's your time to speak up. The companies have their ideas. Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission members and staff have their ideas. CLICK HERE for more information about the commission.
Time to repeat our standard grumble about the exploitation of South Arkansas’ natural resources. If “all” that happens with South Arkansas lithium is that it gets shipped out for further processing elsewhere, we’re gonna get mad. We want South Arkansas to become the home of lithium battery storage facilities, too.
Jerry McKelvy has announced that he has published his final issue of the Sandyland Chronicle blog. He has been reviving Nevada County and South Arkansas history through the blog since November 2001. “I never thought it would last this long and I appreciate all the positive comments over the years from readers from both near and far. I’m amazed at how the internet makes things like this available to people all over the world. Some come across it online by accident and others happen to find it while doing research on their families who once lived in this part of Arkansas,” he wrote in the final December 2022 edition. CLICK HERE to see it.
Columbia County government has been experiencing computer server problems, which is why we’ve not been able to provide our readers with a updated list of recent marriage licenses. We’ll start running them again when the county is up and running.
Five years ago in 2017, we reported that a water line break at Magnolia High School led to the cancellation of classes on a Friday. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Seems like there’s more than normal clear-cutting activity along U.S. 82 east of Magnolia, and also along Arkansas 98. Should make it a little easier to spot bear. Our region’s first bear season in modern times is December 10-16. There’s a statewide modern gun quota of 25 bears of either sex. The season ends when the quota is reached, or December 16, whichever comes first.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.