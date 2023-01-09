The Columbia County Quorum Court has its first meeting of the year tonight, mostly to adopt rules for the coming term and to issue congratulatory resolutions to retiring JPs and countywide office holders. We’re hoping that the new court and the new county judge will decide to become more involved in economic development. Prospects for more bromine production, and the creation of a lithium industry – especially on the west side of the county – call for road and infrastructure improvements there that haven’t previously been seen in our area. We’ve long thought that the Rural Development Authority, which operates Lake Columbia, has been under-utilized. In Arkansas, RDAs have new, broad mandates for economic development. One county even used its RDA to build a hospital. Creative thinking and financing should allow Columbia County to create new services to residents.
The Magnolia Tree consignment shop on the west side of the Magnolia Square is closing. The Simply Unique building on the east side of the Square have been for sale for some time. Opportunities for someone.
Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main in Magnolia, ranked No. 17 statewide in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery sales during 2022 at $1,122,724.
A friend confessed that she hasn’t taken down all of her Christmas decorations yet, and we saw a poll that suggests many people are tardy with this function. The preliminary results suggest that most of us take care of the Christmas decorations with dispatch. We put away our remaining Christmas decorations while Walter Cronkat was having his very special cat surgery last week.
Two full weeks now with Walter Cronkat. He managed to crawl through a small space under our news desk this morning that we could not have imagined was possible. Got himself out, too, which was equally remarkable.
Valentine’s Day décor and sales items have already hit the windows and aisles of Magnolia businesses.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Weeks with Monday holidays are special.