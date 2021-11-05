Albemarle Corporation stock closed Thursday at an all-time high of $272.66 a share. It got to $276 during the day’s trading. Pretty high for a stock that was trading at about $105 a year ago. We imagine that several of our friends and neighbors in the local bromine industry have some shares of ALB in their portfolio. But hold that thought. The fine showing on Thursday came following Albemarle’s quarterly call with the investment community and financial press. The big news for investors was that ALB blew past its revenue projections by $60 million – to $830 million. The odd thing was that Albemarle actually lost $3.36 per share during the quarter due when one figures the $657.7 million charge against revenues as the result of an adverse court arbitration proceeding involving its 2015 acquisition of Rockwood Holdings. It was a dispute Albemarle inherited when it bought Rockwood. That said, Albemarle officials said Thursday that the company is doing everything it can to open, reopen or expand its lithium production worldwide. Albemarle produces lithium almost exclusively from mines in Chile and Australia. However, we’ve been keeping our ears open for anything ALB has to say about producing lithium from brine. That is to say, whatever interest Albemarle may have in trying to product lithium in South Arkansas in a similar manner that Standard Lithium and its partner, Lanxess, are doing at a pilot plant in El Dorado. Last quarter, Albemarle’s Eric Norris, head of the company’s Lithium division, said the production of lithium from South Arkansas brine has potential drawbacks due to quality issues. Yesterday, Albemarle CEO Kent Masters said that in Magnolia, “We are evaluating the process technologies to leverage our brines to extract lithium.” Will Albemarle – Columbia County’s largest industrial employer – dive into lithium production here? Wait for that next quarterly call.
The Southern Arkansas University Intercollegiate Rodeo continues Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. in Story Arena. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youths.
It’s the way you ride the trail that counts.
We have received our Southern Christian Mission newsletter for the quarter. The Mission, at 515 W. Monroe, is always in need of certain items. These include bleach, napkins, paper towels, tissue paper, washing detergent, 1-gallon Ziplock bags, soup bowls, plastic spoons and trash bags of all sizes.
Magnolia merchants are getting ready for the holiday shopping season. Christmas decorations are up in the windows around the Magnolia Square. Christmas Open House weekend is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 13 and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, November 14. Show small Magnolia businesses that you love them by shopping during the open house.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.