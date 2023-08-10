It’s not often that we are able to break up a crime in progress, but we succeeded about 1:45 a.m. today. It was a clear violation of Arkansas Code, Title 8, Chapter 6, Subchapter 4, § 8-6-406. Littering. We got a look at the suspect, too – a large, gray-colored dog. He appeared to have a collar but he was legging it before he could be detained. We’d just stepped outside Reporter Mansion for a little walk (we have become a slave to our smartphone step counter). We heard a ruckus off to the left and spotted the culprit running from the scene of the crime in front of The Teal Feather. Subsequent investigation found that three other two-sided receptacles around the square were also victims of the smash-and-grab thief. They were located at Bell & Boyd, Corner Clubhouse and the former County Annex. The thief knew what he was looking for, too. He only broke into the trash side of the receptables but left the recycling sides alone. If you encounter the suspect, you might try feeding him, then call for animal control.
Lithium Beat: Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter says that “big oil” companies such as ExxonMobil and Chevron are interested in lithium extraction from existing oil fields. But for the moment, they are contest to let their smaller subsidiaries figure out DLE extraction before making larger commitments. … Piedmont Mining’s efforts to secure North Caroline permits for the open-pit mining of lithium is getting pushback from state officials and local residents, reports the Charlotte Business Journal.
We are not in the real estate business, but we can report that the home we know as the Magale Mansion, but for many years the residence of Mike and Betty Epley, is for sale again. The house at the corner of Jefferson and McNeil is, we think, one of the most outstanding pieces of architecture in our city.
We blow it sometimes. We reported yesterday that SAU will hold its summer commencement this Friday. It was last Friday. No excuse.
Friday is the final day for voting in the quarter-final round of the Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas contest. Eight products are trying to make to the Featured Four. Among them are Swirl Tables, produced by Southern Aluminum in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to vote.
Ten years ago, we reported that a Hamburg wildlife officer had been promoted to lead the Enforcement Division of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Indeed he is.
Democrats, you have to do better than President Biden. Republicans, you have to do better than Donald Trump.
Lots of news in the Texas press on Wednesday regarding hopes of reviving a stalled project to bring high-speed passenger rail to the Dallas-Houston-San Antonio triangle. There’s substantial opposition from many landowners and some counties over the use of eminent domain, but also great support from people who would like to travel at more than 200 mph and get from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes. Bullet trains between major inland cities and on the West Coast is an idea whose time has come.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. It’s not too much to expect that the head of the state Department of Education and his family live in Arkansas.