Many things are happening along South Jackson Street from Calhoun, through the curve to East Ross Street. The long-abandoned two-bay car wash near the Jackson-Ross intersection has been reopened as Sir Washalot, owned by Marty Dodson. Little Things by Lee, a bakery and lunch brunch spot, is in the building at the curve formerly occupied by a string of barbeque restaurants. But the big project is taking place at the rear of 500 S. Washington, which is owned by Jordan and Brittany Sharp, and the adjoining 418 S. Washington, owned by their Gunter Hill Properties. The rear of those parcels faces South Jackson Street. Heavy equipment in being used to remove trees, fencing and other debris from the rear of those houses. Among other things, the work reveals the presence of an old swimming pool – the existence of which was known only to old timers or those people who look at Magnolia through Google Earth. It appears the Sharps plan to turn these majestic old homes into showplaces, which will be a wonderful development for the town.
Other things are happening in the same general neighborhood. The Magnolia City Council has ordered the condemnation of the former Cities Service gas station on the southeast corner of Calhoun and Jackson, as well as the small set of old buildings on the southwest corner of Calhoun and South Washington. On more positive notes, the Magnolia Arts Center has begun demolition work inside the former Imperial Building on the Magnolia Square. The Arts Center will turn it into an art gallery, art classroom and storage space. And, Kevin Barker has begun work to renovate the building on the north side of the Banner-News into an event space. There’s already a splash of black paint, which is a dramatic change from the former faded pinkish skin tone.
All of the above says that things change when people put their imaginations to work.
Demolition Derby.
Jennifer Kelton-Huff, assistant professor of Public Health at Southern Arkansas University, gave a great report Thursday to the Rotary Club of Magnolia about the results of a health survey conducted recently in Southwest Arkansas.
Ten years ago, we reported that Bonanza Creek Energy was drilling five new wells in the Macedonia-Dorcheat Field of Columbia County. CLICK HERE to read the story.
