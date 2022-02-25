President Biden, and by extension the United States, isn’t reacting strongly enough to the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The U.S. is freezing the assets of Russian banks and some individuals in America. Major Russian industries aren’t being allowed to borrow money in the U.S. The U.S. will prevent Russia from importing certain technologies. But it’s not enough given that Russia has launched a war against a peaceful neighbor. Western nations should stop all trade with Russia – all of it. Food, fuel, you name it. Russia’s economy is fairly minor on the global scale and any problems this poses to European nations can be made up elsewhere. All Russia-based sports, arts and tour groups – those that don’t request asylum – should be sent home. International sports and commercial events and expositions set for Russia should be cancelled. After a brief period to allow the repatriation of foreign nationals, all commercial airline traffic to and from Russia should be halted. All ground routes into Russia should be closed and rail traffic stopped. Put in a way many Americans will understand, Russian has earned the international equivalent of the NCAA’s death penalty – Russia doesn’t get to compete for the next few years. If Russia will not behave as a civilized nation, it must pay the heavy price of becoming an international pariah. Stronger U.S. and global reaction should bring about rapid regime change in Moscow.
A reminder to Americans that if Russia does occupy Ukraine, Ukrainian Russia becomes a next-door neighbor of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The latter four nations are all members of NATO. The United States is treaty-bound to come of their armed defense if they are attacked by mad dog Putin, or anyone else. That’s why the U.S. has been sending small numbers of additional troops to Poland, Slovakia and Romania in recent days. Poland and Romania are big customers of U.S. – which is to say, Camden-made – armaments.
We’ve noticed that the Spirit-Led Church building at the corner of East North and Frederick, west of East Side Elementary, is for sale.
Opportunity is ahead for the right person to own and operate The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square.
South Arkansas doesn’t chart often when it comes to row crop production. In 2020, 6,180 acres of soybeans were harvested. That’s 328,000 bushels. In 2021, the acres planted and harvested was so low that the USDA didn’t count it to keep from identifying individual producers. Corn had a little larger impact, with 13,100 acres planted last season in Lafayette County with production of 1,977,000 bushels. At about 151 bushels per acre, the yield was significantly less than the state average of about 184 bushels.
Lots of races, but few candidates. Justice of the peace and school board positions are the perfect starting points for young people interested in politics, or older people who want to have some impact on local affairs.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.