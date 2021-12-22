The two Dixie Marts in Columbia County that were closed last year have a new owner, and we presume both locations will be reopening soon. Zaid Almahameed has incorporated 2322 N. Vine in Magnolia as Magnolia Market & Deli, and 203 N. Elm (U.S. 79) in Emerson as County Line Express. That’s good news coming at the end of the year for both Emerson and the northwest section of Magnolia. No word yet on whether there will be fuel sales at either site.
We were outdoors in eastern Columbia County about 7 p.m. Tuesday and enjoyed perhaps the brightest meteorite we’ve ever seen. It streaked from west to east and left behind a brilliant red tail. Our brief research indicates that red tail shooting stars are among the rarest due to their silicone base. We were with several people who all witnessed the cosmic event and all were impressed.
The doorbell rang here at Reporter Mansion last week, and in stepped an old colleague we’ve not seen in years, Billy Ray McKelvy. He is an SAU graduate with whom we worked three years at the Malvern Daily Record. Billy went on to work with Ray Kimbell at the De Queen Daily Citizen. He later went into politics and served three terms as De Queen mayor. He was in town to attend an Area Agency on Aging meeting and decided to drop by on his way out of town. We were glad to see him.
We know people who are vacationing in the Central American nation of Belize this Christmas season. Does that mean we can wish them a Belize Navidad?
Escape Magnolia, located next to Dollar Tree, recently had its soft opening. You can book a time through January 13 at its Facebook page. CLICK HERE to see it.
Santa Claus will be at the Crowell Family’s Christmas lights display on Warnock Springs Road from 6-8 p.m. tonight. CLICK HERE for more information.
Get your COVID-19 booster shot. Cases are rising in Columbia County – not as bad as last year’s peak, but triple what they were only a month ago.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.