Magnolia Blossom Florist has officially announced its change in ownership. Kim and Zane Glasscock will retain ownership of the building, but the business is now owned by Kathy Goodwin and Kari Richards. Wilson Bearden Pharmacy has completed its remodeling work and the front entrance has reopened. It has a large selection of gifts and the space available to display them. Magnolia Printing has changed out its floor design to place an emphasis on office equipment and furniture. Just this morning, demolition began for the facade at The Shoppe -- formerly Three Friends & Co. on the west side of the Square. The Shoppe is the location The Wild Ivy floral design store, and Angela Pieratt Photography. Mrs. Pieratt had told us a few weeks ago that the facade change was coming and that it would be a major change from the present appearance.
When people are appointed or elected to an office within the United States, they swear an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation of purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter; so help me God.” Anyone who takes that oath – and believes in it – is clearly at odds with ex-President Trump. He continues to claim, falsely and without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from him. He demands to be returned to the presidency although he lost both the popular vote (again) and the Electoral College vote. According to his weekend Tweet, he said, “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, false and fraudulent elections.” He’s backtracking from that statement now, but he still wrote it. If you are an elected or appointed official – especially at the state or national level – you should roundly and publicly condemn his nonsense. Senators Cotton and Bozeman, Rep. Westerman, incoming Gov. Sanders and Attorney General Griffin – we’re looking at you.
We admire the Founding Fathers, too. They got a lot of things right with the Constitution of the United States. They catch a lot of grief that’s not necessarily fair considering the time in which they lived. But it is worth remembering that they didn’t think women should vote or hold office, that they felt only white men who owned land should have the power to vote, and (mostly) believed enslaving people was fine and dandy. The Founding Fathers were pretty good – many were genius-level in their perceptions about the need to limit the power of government -- but they weren’t perfect.
Not to mention how poorly the Founding Fathers and the national government treat, and have treated, Native Americans. Earlier this month, Congress held hearings on whether a non-voting seat in the U.S. House will be granted to the Cherokee Nation. Doing so would fulfill a treaty obligation the United States made with the Cherokee in 1835 – a year before Arkansas became a state.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. military made secret changes to Camden-built HIMARS rocket launchers sent to Ukraine to limit their range. The U.S. doesn’t want Ukraine to use HIMARS to launch attacks into Russian territory.
The proposal from Lanxess and Standard Lithium to set lithium royalties will be heard by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission at its meeting this morning in North Little Rock.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.
