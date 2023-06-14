The deck of the Big Creek Bridge on U.S. 371, just past the old Magnolia sewer treatment plant, is receiving a polymer overlay, we’re told by ARDOT District Engineer David Archer. The contractor is working at night and the work should take a few days, depending on the weather. Such overlays are designed to seal out moisture and chlorine. From what we’ve seen on the ARDOT website, most of the road work in Columbia County over the next few months will be minor. It will likely be next year before bids will be let on the next phase of the U.S. 82 widening project.
Yoga trainer and teacher Krystle Krumpler will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon keeps telling mes that Ise can’t flyz. Mes kat radar is constantly on the look out for flying objects. Sometimez it’s just specks of dust.
Heard an instrumental version of the theme song from “Cabaret” while inside Mac’s on Tuesday night. Mildly dichotomic, given the store ownership’s disposition toward Christian music.
One year ago, we reported that the Pedals for Compassion tour of Columbia County worked through rainy conditions. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Today is Flag Day. We’ve always said that a community could make a pretty good two-week festival for the period between Memorial Day and Flag Day, or between Flag Day and the Fourth of July.
There is a push in some quarters to permanently assign the Independence Day holiday to its nearest Monday, and to create another three-day holiday weekend. Our own view is that there are too many three-day holidays. We may poll on moving the Independence Day holiday topic soon. We feel we’d be in the minority but that’s OK.
Remember that Sparks in the Park will be Monday, July 3 at East Side Park. Fireworks will be after 9 p.m.
Inflation has eased slightly nationally, but local gasoline prices have shot up.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Signs that the electorate is showing Trump fatigue.