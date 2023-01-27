We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
Five years ago, we reported that the Magnolia School District was extending the school year by two days due to snow-related closures. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Any time we ask an alcohol-related poll question, we can be sure that the response rate will be huge. Such is the case with our new question regarding the establishment of an entertainment district in downtown Magnolia, specifically around the Magnolia Square. We launched the poll late Thursday afternoon and it has already received more than 140 votes.
Frankly, we think that our own opinion about the entertainment district proposal is one with an oversized bit of influence. Yes, we knew there was a possibility of this happening when we bought Reporter Mansion. Yes, we have been supportive of alcohol sales in Columbia County. Yes, we think Magnolia needs an entertainment district and that the Magnolia Square is a great place for it. Magnolia needs to be a livelier and more vibrant community with recognizable night life – if there’s a city in Arkansas that has a reputation for being puckered up, it’s Magnolia. That said, we do have a business on the square, and we are the only full-time resident in the proposed entertainment district. The former out-of-town ownership of The Hub proved to be a disaster in its ability to manage crowds. We called Magnolia Police on several occasions when people refused to leave the square after closing hours. The current ownership of current and prospective restaurants and venues on the square are more locally based and we think that equates to a higher sense of civic responsibility. We’re saying that we’re fine with an entertainment district but so far as we’re concerned, it will operate at our personal sufferance. We won’t hesitate to call police if we think the downtown party atmosphere gets out of hand. Let’s have our entertainment district. Let’s have fun. Let’s walk about the square and be sociable. But let’s be responsible, too. No yelling, fighting, trashing, gunfire or display of guns, street racing, or urinating, and no loud music from vehicles. Or we’re calling the cops.
