Canoo’s selection of Bentonville for its headquarters, R&D center, and production site for electric battery-powered delivery vehicles is getting a lot of attention. It’s part of a spate of announcements that have to do with electric vehicle (EV) and lithium battery production in the eastern United States. But there’s an odd silence on the sourcing for the lithium itself. We’ll simply repeat what we’ve said before: Standard Lithium thinks the acreage it controls in South Arkansas can produce 30,000 tons annually of battery-quality lithium. Estimates vary about the lithium requirements for EV batteries. EVs need between 16 and 22 pounds of lithium for its electric battery. A total of 30,000 tons is 60 million pounds. This means that Standard Lithium may, in the future, control lithium production that could power 3.3 million vehicles annually. The United States produces about 9 million passenger and commercial vehicles annually. Standard Lithium and its partnerships with Lanxess for lithium production in El Dorado, and Tetra Tech for potential brine production from leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties, present a huge opportunity for our region to “own” domestic lithium production from brine. And there’s no telling what else is possible. Albemarle Corporation won’t commit, but may be inching toward lithium production in Columbia County. Galvanic Energy has acquired brine leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties, but appears simply to be holding onto them pending the development of the domestic lithium market. All of that is fine and good. We’d love to see a few hundred people employed in South Arkansas lithium production by the end of the decade. But the real value of natural resources is in “further production.” Oil to gasoline. Timber to flooring. Chicken to blazing chicken wings. It would be an economic tragedy – even economic exploitation of our region – if lithium production isn’t paired with lithium battery production in South Arkansas. The number of people who may work in lithium production will be dwarfed by the number of people and the amount of investment needed to make batteries and power cells for every conceivable electronic device – as big as buses, but also as small as laptop computers, watches and medical implants. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the Golden Triangle Economic Development Council, local county governments, economic developers and chambers of commerce, financial institutions, and elected leaders need to be all over this, every day. Southern Arkansas University and our region’s two-year also have roles to play in training and research. Producing and shipping lithium from South Arkansas, without further processing taking place here, would be a crippling lost opportunity.
The Columbia County Courthouse columns have been lighted for the holiday season. The rest will follow.
That was un-singable.
Groundwork looks to be mostly done at the new Whataburger site.
Oh, Trent. Simply posting that speaks to your immaturity and unfitness for public office.
Some type of work is happening at the former Budget Inn (we still call it Peace Courts) restaurant space.
Drive by the new Columbia County Farmers Association (former Peace Builders Supply) on North Vine. Half the building is no longer there. We’re told that it will be converted into parking.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.