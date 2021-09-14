It’s no secret that Scouting has had difficult times during the past couple of decades. Part of its problems have been changes in society. Other problems have been inflicted on the organization by a few of its members. But Scouting is still with us, and doing its best to impart life skills and values to young people. That’s why we’re happy to see the Cub Scout recruiting event from 6-7:30 p.m. today in the parking lot at Asbury United Methodist Church. CLICK HERE to read more about the event. It strikes us that many businesses and institutions have more at stake in the survival and resurgence of Scouting than they realize. What organization doesn’t cry out for young people who are following their law to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent? All serious-minded Americans respect the ideals of duty and service to others, and want our children to be motivated toward that service. Our nation needs more Scouts. We hope tonight’s event gets a good turnout.
We were never in Scouting. But we’d submit that almost anything that turns a child’s gaze away from a video screen is, in and of itself, a good thing.
The Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show is next week. We’re glad to see its return after last year’s COVID-19 postponement. Looking forward to a few nights of Fair Food.
Rison shine.
A few of our readers wish that we would elaborate about the meaning behind our short messages.
Encourage your coaches to email results of sports events to us: news@magnoliareporter.com .
It has probably happened at some point, but we can’t remember it. Both Southern Arkansas and Magnolia High games having the same score on the same weekend – 42-27. Unfortunately, the outcomes were different. SAU won its 42-27 game, while MHS lost. Magnolia travels to El Dorado on Friday, while Southern Arkansas hosts Harding.
Harding has the second highest current COVID-19 infection rate among Arkansas colleges and universities. Just saying.
