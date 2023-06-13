Tweets and Facebook posts are out there promoting “Constitution Camps” at which young people are being taught about the United States Constitution. That’s all fine and good, but what’s really needed are summer courses in which 14-15 year olds learn about their legal and civil rights. Yes. Children have a whole world of legal rights that parents and many politicians would prefer they know nothing about. Young teens do need to understand how laws pertaining to divorce or parental divorce or imprisonment apply to them. They need an appreciation of how youth employment laws both enable and protect them. They need to learn about laws affecting their practice of religious and political rights. They need to know more about the relationship teens have with laws regarding drinking, driving and bullying. How does sexual orientation affect their rights? What are their rights if they are abused by family members or others? What legal obligations do they have in the management of their own financial affairs? What are their legal responsibilities to other people, even as teenagers? And then there’s the whole field of teen rights when it comes to criminal law. Virtually every probable cause affidavit we read regarding young suspects in violent crimes – including homicide – includes statements in which young people agree to be interviewed by law enforcement without having a lawyer present. Haven’t these kids watched even one episode of “Law and Order”? Young people need more education about their legal and civil rights as those rights have been developed by hundreds of years of judicial rulings. Learning what the U.S. Constitution says about law is a slice of a large loaf. Learning about laws made based on the Constitution gives meaning to it. Youth organizations, church youth groups, boys and girls clubs, Scouting -- here's a role for you.
What would you do if you suspected that your next-door neighbor was abusing the household’s children? That’s the topic of our new poll question. People feel strongly about this issue – we have received about 100 responses in the poll’s first 15 hours online. You have plenty of time to select one of three options listed in our poll.
Five years ago, we reported SAU broke ground for Arkansas Hall, and held the dedication of Burns-Harsh Hall. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Our reporting colleague Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian has kept us appraised of the financial situation at Henderson State, now a part of the Arkansas State University system. Last week, the ASU board set Henderson’s budget at $41.5 million, or $10 million less than the budget from a year ago. Last year, Henderson cut 88 instructional positions and a dozen academic programs to save money.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.