Wish we’d seen Monday night’s vivid meteorite. Many of our readers did and said so at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. CLICK HERE to see it. We missed our opportunity to spot comet C/2022 E3. It’s too bad that we don’t have an active astronomy club in the area that promotes cosmic events and opportunities to view them. Something for a young space enthusiast to think about creating for the Magnolia area.
Big $754.6 million Powerball jackpot awarded last night, with a lousy 14 $200 winners in Arkansas.
The State of the Union is another television event that is skippable, worth watching only to see which Republican freshmen make jerks of themselves this year.
Chick-A-Dilly has reopened following its weekend closure.
It’s telling that only 90 people chose to respond to our poll question about funeral planning – the majority hasn’t made any plans for their funerals. Issue avoidance. On the other hand, we’ve already received almost 100 responses to our new poll question about preferred energy sources for stovetops.
Five years ago, we reported that Lockheed Martin got a $523 million contract to build Patriot missiles in East Camden for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Romania. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon crafted a fort for mes from a box. He left it on the floor. Mes tried to tell the hoo-mon that the floor was no place for a fort. Hoo-mon finally put the fort on a couple of chairs and stocked it with blankees and kibble. Mes can now scope out the office from a safe perch.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.