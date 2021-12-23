OK, all you last-minute holiday shoppers out there. It’s crunch time. Not much chance you’re going to be able to get something shipped to you in the next 24 hours. Happily, there is a tried-and-true alternative, and that’s shopping for Christmas presents right in your hometown of Magnolia. Magnolia stores and shops have plenty of holiday gifts available from toys and cookies to clothing, jewelry and automobiles. You can take family and friends out for a meal. Plus, there are the ever-popular gift cards. Remember to support the Magnolia merchants who support your community with goods, services and jobs year-round.
Things we wouldn’t know unless we got out of the office and drove around town. There’s been a huge clear-cutting operation in Northwest Magnolia, south of West University and east of North Height. Real estate records list it as Flow Family Living Trust property. Clear-cutting dramatically changes a neighborhood’s appearance, but in a few years, one would hardly know it had been cut. South Arkansas vegetation returns quickly.
The marketing team from Farmers Bank & Trust knocked here at Reporter Mansion on Wednesday afternoon and presented us with a small gift. We appreciate the gesture.
The Christmas Eve forecast. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The Christmas Day forecast is almost identical. A little windier than usually but fairly common Christmas weather for South Arkansas.
Shaggy dog.
Our current online poll wants to know if you’ve been naughty or nice in 2021.
This column will take Friday and Monday off. It will return on Tuesday.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.