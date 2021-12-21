Big news over at Wilson Bearden Pharmacy. Work has begun on an expansion that will extend the building several feet toward Last Alley. We’re happy for owner Ivy Moore and her associates. They have packed a lot of merchandise into a relatively small square footage and need the room. We’re convinced that downtown Magnolia is the place to be, and we’re happy that Wilson Bearden – one of the few remaining independent pharmacies in our area – is making a bold step toward the future.
The Wilson Bearden building was formerly Magnolia’s post office until a replacement was built in the 1930s. That replacement later became the Columbia County Library and is now the operations center for Farmers Bank & Trust. Buildings and towns evolve.
Party zone.
The scheduled meeting of the Magnolia Planning Commission on Monday didn’t come off. Only three of the eight commissioners attended, which meant there was no quorum. The only business on the agenda was a request by Ferris Consulting for a tower use permit, which may lead to the construction of a cell phone monopole at 904 Spruce Street, off Olive Street. Opposition has arisen to this proposal. But we’ll just have to wait to see how it is resolved.
Among the people at the Planning Commission meeting was David Pittman. We asked him about any plans in the works for the former Pittman Nursery property at the corner of Dudney and Columbia. He’s been slowly clearing the property since the popular nursery’s close a few years ago. He told us that there are no immediate plans for the property’s future, but that family members still continue to discuss it.
Ellie Baker, economic development director for the City of Magnolia, has been elected to the board of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives.
What happens in the rest of the world matters to you, right here in Columbia County. Last Sunday, Chile elected a new president, Gabriel Boric, 35. He is a socialist in the European style. But, Chile is a nation with a history of giving corporate investment a hard time and that’s where it matters to you, especially if you have stock in a company called Albemarle. The Chilean desert is a key producer of lithium, and many international companies – including Albemarle – have mines there. How will Boric’s election affect Albemarle? Wait and see. Perhaps the most famous socialist in Chilean history was former President Salvador Allende. He nationalized many industries and resources and for his trouble, the Nixon Administration stepped in to destabilize the Allende government. Allende wound up dead, and a military junta led by Augusto Pinochet took over. Once Chile got democracy back, Pinochet was voted out in 1989.
The Camden City Council will have in January the final reading of an ordinance establishing an entertainment district in its downtown area.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.